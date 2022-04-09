ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Ashland University football wraps up spring camp with annual Purple and Gold scrimmage

By Mike Buettner
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c3KpD_0f4c933V00

ASHLAND — The Ashland University football team finished its work Saturday afternoon right where it spent most of its time this spring — indoors.

With the weather outside alternating from rain to sleet to snow and occasional sun, the Eagles wrapped up spring camp with the annual Purple and Gold scrimmage in the new indoor practice facility adjacent to Jack Miller Stadium.

Scoring on its final possession, the offense prevailed over the defense 52-49. Running back Patrick Blubaugh, who was named the Gridiron Club’s offensive player of the game, scored the final touchdown for the offense.

National signing day: Ashland University football announces 2022 recruiting class, reveals schedule

Defensive lineman Dalton White, who had a fumble recovery, was named the defensive player of the game.

“The defense had won one (scrimmage during the spring), offense had won one, so it was best two-out-of-three and it goes 52-49,” AU coach Lee Owens said. “And we had to convert a fourth down and make the kick to beat the defense. It was good to see it be competitive.”

Owens said the Eagles took full advantage of the new indoor digs, practicing there 13 of the allowed 15 spring practices. Quarterback Trent Maddox, who got the call as a starter last fall when veteran Austin Brenner went down with a leg injury, called that a game changer.

“Honestly, with this Ohio weather, we can come in here whenever,” Maddox said. “We can come in here in winter and throw on our own. We’re not throwing in the gym anymore. We’re actually getting real quality reps on a turf field.”

Coming off a 5-5 season in the team's first year as a member of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, Owens said the goal during the spring is to improve and be competitive in each and every practice.

Eye on the Eagles: Ashland University STUNT ends home schedule with win over Hiram

“I want our guys to come out and compete every day,” he said. “All 15 practices. We did that right up until the spring game. This was probably the most competitive spring game we’ve had. The guys played hard. They wanted to win this thing today.

“We want to keep everybody healthy, and that happened. We wanted to see some depth, and that happened.

“We had some kickers miss kicks that we need to see if they can make kicks under pressure, but Tuesday and Thursday we worked hard on the rest of our kicking game, and we were able to continue to evaluate even with this scrimmage.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hlvgC_0f4c933V00

On the offensive side of the ball, Owens quickly mentioned returning G-MAC first team guard Nehemiah Cannon as a “whole different player out there. He’s really looked good.”

And he also pointed out the depth among the skill position players.

“I think Geo (running back Gei’vonni Washington, a G-MAC first-team pick last season) is back to his form and so is Larry (Martin) at the running back position,” Owens said. “We have depth at the wide receiver position like we haven’t had before. We have depth at quarterback like we haven’t had before. We had some guys play like they’re supposed to play, and that was exciting to see.”

Maddox praised freshman center Ethan Enders as someone who “truly had a great spring” and also liked what he saw out of the rest of the offense.

“In the spring we have a lot of opportunity to just practice, get better, time stuff up,” Maddox said. “In the spring we get to work on our craft, get indoors and throw routes on air, work on our timing, work on our footwork, that kind of stuff.

“I think the receiving corps as a whole, that’s a veteran group, and they only got better. The running back group, too. We’ve got four or five running backs that are really, really good. Honestly the whole offense was really impressive for sure.”

Significant milestone: Ashland University baseball celebrates 100 years as a program

While the defense fell a little bit short Saturday, the Eagles will be led in the fall by linebacker Michael Ayers, an all-league first-team selection and the returning G-MAC Defensive Player of the Year. As a junior, Ayers recorded 100 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, forced two fumbles and recovered one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNSpH_0f4c933V00

“We have one of the best defenses in the nation,” Maddox said. “They mix it up. They give us fits at practice all the time.

“We get better as an offense because their defense is so solid. I love playing against those guys. They only make us better.”

With spring work concluded, the Eagles will return for training camp in August. The first game of the 2022 season is the home opener Thursday, Sept. 1, against Notre Dame College.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland University football wraps up spring camp with annual Purple and Gold scrimmage

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball’s Leading Scorer Announces Decision On Next Year

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sandusky Register

Jake Leibacher commits to D-II Lake Erie College

Jake Leibacher won't have to get rid of all his green clothing. A commitment to the NCAA Division II basketball program at Lake Erie College ensured that. "Their green is a little different," Leibacher said, "but it'll do the job." Margaretta's all-time leading scorer (1,423 points), Leibacher committed to Lake...
CASTALIA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hiram, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
City
Ashland, OH
Ashland, OH
Sports
Ashland, OH
Football
Ashland, OH
College Sports
WHIZ

Muskingum Softball Sweeps Heidelberg

The Muskingum University Softball team swept OAC opponent Heidelberg on Sunday in a double-header. Muskingum won the opener 5-4. Senior Hannah Smith earned her 11th win this season tossing a complete game with six strikeouts. Senior Haley Hawk led Muskingum bats 2-2 with a two-run home run. Claire Warschauer collected an RBI double.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ashland University#Gridiron Football#Football Team#American Football#College Football#Eagles#The Gridiron Club#Au
The Blade

OSU football helps raise money for Stone Foltz foundation

BOWLING GREEN — Members of the Ohio State University football team received a warm welcome from the Buckeye faithful on Bowling Green State University’s campus on Sunday, with three players making the trip to help raise money in honor of Stone Foltz, a BGSU student who died in March, 2021 after a fraternity hazing event.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Athens Messenger

Huebner signs with Ashland

Cole Huebner turned in one of the best swimming careers Athens High School has ever seen. The senior will now set his sights on the next goal. Huebner recently signed with Ashland University to continue his swimming career. Huebner had a decorated career with Athens, highlighted by last season’s all-Ohio...
ATHENS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WOUB

Ohio Baseball’s rally comes up short in loss to Toledo

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — The Bobcats are known to make late-game comebacks and they almost pulled another one off Saturday. Ohio trailed by as many as seven runs in its matchup with Toledo but went on the comeback trail. It scored one run in the sixth, two in the seventh and another run in the eighth to enter the ninth inning down three runs.
TOLEDO, OH
WFMJ.com

Football: Foster steps down at East Palestine

With the high school football starting in 20 weeks, East Palestine is looking for a new head coach. Tony Foster, who led the program for eight years stepped down this afternoon. School officials say they'll start the process to find their next head coach Monday. The Bulldogs are 1-18 over...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

920
Followers
770
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy