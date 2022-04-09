ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

High school girls track and field: 5 athletes to watch

By Dan D'Addona, The Holland Sentinel
 1 day ago
As the spring high school season begins, The Sentinel will be highlighting some of the top players to watch in each MHSAA sport this spring.

Today: Girls track and field.

The Zeeland East and Zeeland West programs move back to Division 2 this year and return a lot of strong athletes. Meanwhile, Saugatuck will remain a state power in Division 4. West Ottawa, Hamilton, Holland, Holland Christian, Black River and Fennville will all have strong athletes and look to continue to build team-wise.

(Paige Westra is the top returner in the shot put and discus as well as runner, but also is a stand-out soccer player. Check out the soccer players to watch to read more about Westra.)

Here are five athletes to watch this season:

Natalie Blake/Kayla Hintz

West Ottawa

You’re getting a bonus sixth to watch with combining these two senior standouts, but it is so hard to set them apart. Both were all-state in the pole vault last year and constantly continue to help make each other better. They traded school records and top performances all season in one of the most unique bonds in the area in any sport.

Blake finished fourth at the Division 1 state meet in the pole vault, breaking the school record.

“In a year’s time, Natalie has applied her extraordinary athletic talent to pole vault higher than anyone in the area. She remained focused and driven to be her very best.” — George Sipes

Hintz has already signed a scholarship at Illinois State, an NCAA Division I program after finishing sixth at the Division 1 state finals, just behind Blake.

“Kayla put in the work in the offseason and dedicated herself to do the little things that put her on the podium at the state finals.” — George Sipes

With the two of them pushing each other daily, there is no telling how high they can go.

Kylee Poulton

Black River

The senior sprinter put together one of the most dominating performances on the track last year, finishing all-state in the 100 meters, 200 meters and 400 meters at the Division 3 state meet. She then competed at the Junior Olympics and eventually earned a scholarship to run at Indiana University in the Big Ten. With all of that big-meet experience, Poulton will look to run down some state championships to close out her Black River career.

“The strength and the muscle that she’s worked on herself for these events has [improved since 2019]. It’s evident when you saw her come into the first practice this year, the work she did was clear.” — Phil Jones

Arianne Olson

West Ottawa

The West Ottawa junior has been one of the top cross country and track distance runners in the state for years. She has earned all-state honors in cross country multiple times. On the track, she finished runner-up in Division 1 in the 3,200 meters last spring, a breakout performance on the track. She also was part of the fourth-place 4x800-meter relay. She also can run the 800 or 1,600 meters and score well, too. She will lead an experienced West Ottawa team that specializes in distance.

“We asked Arianne to do a lot this season, sometimes at the detriment of her own personal performance and success. She over-performed at pretty much every meet, which is why she is the Runner of the Year. She learned a lot about racing in loaded fast fields and slower tactical races, which is going to make her that much more dangerous as a competitor in years to come. We’re only beginning to see the greatness Arianne possesses.” — Kyle Barnes

Aerin Baker

Saugatuck

This senior has some serious ups. She was the Co-Holland Sentinel Volleyball Player of the Year and has committed to play volleyball at Calvin University. Last spring, she took those hops to the track and tried long jump and hurdles. Well it turns out she is pretty good at those as well, earning all-state in both the long jump and 100 hurdles in just the third meet trying the hurdles.

“Aerin ran hurdles for the first time last year at Regionals and ended up All-State just 2 meets later. State finals was only her third hurdle race ever. I asked her to come out and jump for us and as our season unfolded she became our top hurdler and one of our top sprinters.” — Angelina Bauer

Eva Whiteman

Holland

As a sophomore, she finished fifth at the Division 1 state meet in the jump to earn all-state honors. Her performances built throughout the season, but an all-state Division 1 performance was certainly not expected of this young Holland leaper. … Now it will be. She has quickly become one of the area’s most well-rounded athletes, playing multiple sports. Now, she knows what she is capable of and has two more seasons of high school track to prove it.

“Eva was the OK Green Conference champion in the high jump in her second year as a letter-winner.” — Mary Busscher

