‘I’ve never felt more at home in my life’: New York man relocates to Carbon after seeing Eastland Complex devastation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas A&M Forest Service is calling for the first full weekend of April to be another one that could see grassfires across Texas, including in the Big Country and Heartland. Meanwhile, many are still trying to recover from the Eastland Complex and other grass fires in the area.

Disasters, like the recent fires, somehow bring out the best in people. Neighbors helping neighbors, even an “out of stater” found Texas unique, after donating his time to help rebuild the community of Carbon.

52-year-old Peter Cary has more than 9,000 followers on the social media platform, TikTok. Cary posts a range of videos of what happens in his everyday life. One TikTok stood out, as he made his way to the state of Texas.

“When I came to town, I was just coming to help some strangers,” Cary told KTAB/KRBC.

Cary explained that he was leaving Louisiana and on his way to the beaches of South Texas for a visit, but after hearing about the Eastland Complex wildfires, burning more than 45,000 acres in the city of Carbon he knew he had to help.

“Now I’m leaving my family and I’m empathizing with the pain that you all had to go through, and I’m so sorry,” Cary said with great sympathy.

Cary spent two weeks in Carbon, transporting hay, feeding animals, and distributing items to those in need.

“These people touched me in a way that I’ve never been touched in my whole life,” he explained.

Documenting his whole experience via TikTok, Cary said he wanted to spread the word and show others how they, too, can get involved.

“By the time I left with the amount of hugs, and tears, and just the support that we all had for each other, I knew that I wanted to be part of that community for the rest of my life,” boasted Cary.

Because of the open arms the community showed him in his brief time there, Cary said he had “never felt more at home in my life,” than he did in Carbon. He called it a “no brainer,” wanting to live among them.

Leaving Carbon was not a goodbye, but a “see you soon,” Cary explained. He said he plans to relocate to Carbon fulltime within the next year.

