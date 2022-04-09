ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon, TX

‘I’ve never felt more at home in my life’: New York man relocates to Carbon after seeing Eastland Complex devastation

By Miriam Chamberlain
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i54Q1_0f4c8xvN00

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas A&M Forest Service is calling for the first full weekend of April to be another one that could see grassfires across Texas, including in the Big Country and Heartland. Meanwhile, many are still trying to recover from the Eastland Complex and other grass fires in the area.

Disasters, like the recent fires, somehow bring out the best in people. Neighbors helping neighbors, even an “out of stater” found Texas unique, after donating his time to help rebuild the community of Carbon.

52-year-old Peter Cary has more than 9,000 followers on the social media platform, TikTok. Cary posts a range of videos of what happens in his everyday life. One TikTok stood out, as he made his way to the state of Texas.

“When I came to town, I was just coming to help some strangers,” Cary told KTAB/KRBC.

Cary explained that he was leaving Louisiana and on his way to the beaches of South Texas for a visit, but after hearing about the Eastland Complex wildfires, burning more than 45,000 acres in the city of Carbon he knew he had to help.

“Now I’m leaving my family and I’m empathizing with the pain that you all had to go through, and I’m so sorry,” Cary said with great sympathy.

Cary spent two weeks in Carbon, transporting hay, feeding animals, and distributing items to those in need.

“These people touched me in a way that I’ve never been touched in my whole life,” he explained.

Documenting his whole experience via TikTok, Cary said he wanted to spread the word and show others how they, too, can get involved.

“By the time I left with the amount of hugs, and tears, and just the support that we all had for each other, I knew that I wanted to be part of that community for the rest of my life,” boasted Cary.

Because of the open arms the community showed him in his brief time there, Cary said he had “never felt more at home in my life,” than he did in Carbon. He called it a “no brainer,” wanting to live among them.

Leaving Carbon was not a goodbye, but a “see you soon,” Cary explained. He said he plans to relocate to Carbon fulltime within the next year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Mid Week Severe Storms

MONDAY: Morning showers and storms will impact your Monday routine, but the entire day won’t be a washout. Expect rain to taper off by late morning, with partly sunny skies this afternoon. A strong southerly wind continues with gusts up to 35 mph. High temperatures also remain above normal in the 80s. TUESDAY: More warmth […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carbon, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Louisiana State
City
Abilene, TX
State
New York State
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Ktab Krbc
TODAY.com

Texas woman says hospital mistakenly claimed her husband was dead

Just a day after Betty Harris left her husband Bryant at a Texas rehabilitation center, she received a call from a nearby hospital informing her — mistakenly — that he was dead. Harris saw her husband on March 7 at Deerbrook Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation center, where he...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Deadly Texas crash leaves family, friends heartbroken

Brokenhearted and devastated, family members and friends grieved Wednesday as more details trickled out about a fiery crash that killed six students and a coach from a New Mexico university while they were returning home from a golf tournament in Texas.Chelsi Stone said she wouldn’t wish the pain she was feeling on her worst enemy. Her 18-year-old daughter, Laci, was among those killed. She described the freshman as a ray of sunshine and told the story about how the teen had begged her to get tiny matching heart tattoos before returning to the University of the Southwest.“I’m so forever...
ACCIDENTS
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Elk Slams Right Into A Moving Car Trying To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Runaway Flamingo Found In Texas 17 Years Later…With His Other Family

A real-life story involving two flamingos is giving me Life vibes. The movie "Life" starring Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence from 1999, that is. The comedy classic was about two men who were wrongly accused of a murder that happened in the 1930s. The two served over 60 years in prison before they finally escaped in their 90s by faking their own deaths after a fire.
TEMPLE, TX
Henry County Daily Herald

A 13-year-old was behind the wheel in Texas crash that killed 9 people and left two University of the Southwest golfers critically injured

A 13-year-old boy drove the pickup truck involved in a fiery head-on collision in Texas that killed nine people, including six University of the Southwest golfers and their coach, a National Transportation Safety Board official said Thursday. The 13-year-old died in the wreck, along with an adult who was riding with him in the pickup.
TEXAS STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy