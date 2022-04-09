ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

Dayton NAACP hosts forum with Montgomery County Judicial Candidates

By WHIO Staff
 1 day ago
Stock photo of a judge's gavel. (Witthaya Prasongsin / Moment / Getty Images)

DAYTON — The Dayton Unit of the National Association for Advancement of Colored People will host a virtual town hall with Montgomery County Judicial candidates Saturday.

Tom Roberts, second vice president and chair of the Dayton NAACP Political Action Committee, will be moderating the forum.

“This will be an excellent opportunity to hear first-hand from the candidates that are running for office, every election is critically important. The candidates elected this November will make decisions at the local level that will affect our lives on a daily basis,” Roberts said in a release.

President of the Dayton NAACP Dr. Derrick L. Foward said in the release that they do not endorse candidates but as an issues-driven organization reserve the right to publicize if a candidate does not support their issues.

“We need judges that will apply the law as written, be fair but firm when sentencing, and will demonstrate and embrace equality and justice while serving on the bench,” Foward said.

The following are the candidates who will be present at the meeting:

  • Attorney Tony Schoen
  • Judge Kim Melnick
  • Attorney Angelina Jackson
  • Judge Robert Hansement
  • Magistrate Jacqueline Gains

The event will take on Saturday starting at 6 p.m. on Zoom and will be broadcasted live on the organization’s Facebook page.

