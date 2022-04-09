ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business notebook: AT&T to offer fiber internet service in Abilene

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 1 day ago
AT&T announced in a news release Tuesday that it will be offering high-speed fiber internet service to customers in Abilene later this year.

AT&T Fiber, which offers speeds of up to 5 Gigs, is currently available in 16 million customer locations, with plans to expand to 30 million customer locations by the end of 2025, the release said.

Potential customers can register to be notified when the service is available at their address by going to att.com/notifyme.

Food manager training

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will conduct a two-day professional food manager certification training course May 16 and 17 at the Taylor County Extension Office, 1982 Lytle Way.

The course will cover foodborne illnesses and food safety regulations, and will include the ANSI-CFP Accredited Certified Professional Food Manager exam.

Registration is $125, and must be made by May 2. To register, or for information, go to taylor.agrilife.org or call 325-672-6048.

Social Security offices resume in-person services

The Social Security Administration announced in a news release Monday that local Social Security offices have resumed offering in-person services, effective Thursday, including for people without appointments. The offices had been mostly closed to the public during the pandemic.

To protect customers with health vulnerabilities and comply with union agreements, the release said, some health safety measures will remain in place, including masking, physical distancing and checks for COVID-19 symptoms.

The release cautioned that customers without appointments may experience delays, especially in the early morning, early in the week or in the first part of the month, as those are generally busy times for Social Security offices. To avoid lines, customers are encouraged to schedule appointments in advance or use online services via socialsecurity.gov.

United collecting to help children in Ukraine

The United Family announced last week that its stores in Texas and New Mexico will be participating in a campaign to raise funds for to help children impacted by the conflict in Ukraine.

Customers at United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market and Amigos will be able to add any dollar amount to their grocery bills upon checkout, with all proceeds going directly to the nonprofit Save the Children - Ukraine, which will provide healthcare, food and other supplies.

