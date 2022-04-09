ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama football offense 'spotty' in scrimmage, and we'll see those spots in A-Day Game | Goodbread

By Chase Goodbread, The Tuscaloosa News
 1 day ago
There can be a fine line between extrapolation and presumption, a line that has to be walked to draw without much intel from Alabama football's second scrimmage of the spring on Saturday. The scrimmage, closed to media, was the Crimson Tide's last workout in Bryant-Denny Stadium before the upcoming annual A-Day Game, and by the sound of coach Nick Saban's remarks there is no shortage of clean-up needed on the offensive side of the ball as the team enters its final week of spring practice.

MOCK TIME:Mock drafts: Where Evan Neal, Jameson Williams, other Alabama football prospects are projected in 2022 NFL Draft

SABAN 15:Celebrate Nick Saban's 15 epic seasons at Alabama football with our special book!

Straight from Saban, we know Saturday's offensive snags included:

Too many turnovers.

Too many penalties.

Too many dropped passes, an issue the coach mentioned following UA's first scrimmage as well.

Pass protection allowed too much pressure.

Both the passing game and running game, as Saban described them, were "spotty."

What we don't have, of course, is context. How many of those problems stemmed from the first-team unit? Who, if anyone, sat out the scrimmage? And just how much credit does Alabama's more experienced defense deserve for creating these issues?

Those are relevant matters that could raise or lower the flags on any number of offensive issues, and for now they remain in the realm of the public unknown. That's not to say there weren't bright spots – Saban noted that transfer wide receiver Jermaine Burton made a couple of big plays on seven receptions, and emphasized that he's not disappointed – but there were clearly plenty of hiccups on that side of the ball.

"I would say we were spotty, a little inconsistent in both (run and pass). We made some really good plays running the ball, we made some really good plays in the passing game. But we also were inconsistent at times. When you pass it, you've got to have really good protection. We had too much pressure in the pocket," Saban said. "People have got to throw the ball accurately; and when it's thrown accurately, we have to catch it, and we had too many dropped balls. I would say inconsistency would be the way I'd categorize both those areas."

Next weekend, the 2022 Crimson Tide will be on full display at the A-Day Game, but for Saban, it will really just amount to another opportunity to improve. The crowd will roar and inspire as crowds do, but, fundamentally, it will be just another practice in furtherance of a goal that won't reach its flashpoint until the end of fall camp, when the UA coaching staff will have to make hard decisions on playing time.

But spring drills are more of a laboratory than a means of setting a lineup for the fall. Opportunities and reps abound for younger players competing for roles, and those who understand one role well enough can get exposed to a second. An answer or two might present itself in the spring, but even those who look the part in April will have to do so once again in August, when camp begins to bring some real definition to the team.

That will be worth remembering a week from now, when a UA offense with more than a few new faces is unveiled with some assembly still required.

Reach Chase Goodbread @cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

