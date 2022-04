Ms. Marvel got a brand new trailer and synopsis this morning. People online are still trying to decipher everything going on with Kamala Khan in her first appearance in the MCU. Now, Marvel is dropping some big hints about her first steps in high school. Centered in Jersey City, Ms. Marvel is going to have some grounded adventures the first time out. A lot of the trailer focuses on her being kind of overlooked in school and her desire to be a hero like her idols, The Avengers. Well, it looks like a chance encounter and a very special set of bracelets starts her on the way to becoming a superhero. However, adding in the powers to an everyday life isn't always so easy. Ms. Marvel is getting everything she's ever wanted, but will it be worth it? Check out how Marvel is describing the series right here!

COMICS ・ 27 DAYS AGO