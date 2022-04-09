ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Freaking Out Just Now Realizing Cole Hauser Starred in ‘School Ties’

By Joe Rutland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01HeA4_0f4c7foo00

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is a lot like other actors in that they appeared in other projects before hitting it big. For him, it was “School Ties.” Fans of the Taylor Sheridan show love seeing Hauser play Rip Wheeler. But as part of a cult classic movie? Some of them didn’t realize that he was in the flick.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Talking About Cole Hauser Being In ’90s Movie ‘School Ties’

And they are talking about it on a Reddit thread these days. Yellowstone star Cole Hauser played Jack Connors in the movie which also had Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in the cast. Brendan Fraser and Chris O’Donnell of NCIS: Los Angeles also had parts in the movie, too. It’s set in the 1950s. A star quarterback can go to a big-time prep school. Yet he has to conceal the fact that he is Jewish. So, what are the Yellowstone fans saying about Hauser in the movie?

Who knew Rip was in School Ties 🤣?’ from YellowstonePN

One writes: “And Dazed and Confused and Goodwill Hunting” mentioning other movies in which Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser appeared. “right lol. and Fast and Furious 2, The Breakup, The Family That Preys, K-Ville” another one states. There’s always one joker in the crowd, right? This Redditor might take the title in this thread. The person writes: “Goodwill Hunting…. hahahaha. The story of a genius underachiever that searches for great bargains at the local resale shops.”

This fan writes that they did know about Cole Hauser’s appearance in “School Ties.” The person says: “I did! This was one of my favorite movies when I was younger. I had THEE BIGGEST CRUSH on Brendan Fraser back in the 90’s.” Another one replies: “Yes- watched it like 100 times”.

Hauser Has Different Hair Color In Movie Than His Rip Wheeler Character

If you notice here, then you’ll see Hauser’s look is a little different from how Yellowstone fans see Rip Wheeler. One fan writes: “Possibly unpopular take: they should’ve just kept Cole Hauser’s natural hair color for the show instead of Rip’s jet black beard-and-hair dye job.” This reply comes from a Redditor: “I think the black hair is a part of his personality, somehow. There’s something about it.” But this fan says, “That dye job is bad”.

Besides Yellowstone star Cole Hauser being in the cast and other actors coming into their own fame, a writer is noteworthy. Yes, one of the film’s writers was a guy named Dick Wolf. Does that name sound familiar? It should. He’s the guy behind the Law & Order franchise, among others.

Don’t fret, all of you Cole Hauser fans. He’s going to be back in Season 5 of Yellowstone. Look for him to be chatting it up with John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, too.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s Wife Cynthia Takes in the ‘Miami Vibes’ With Daughter

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser and his wife Cynthia are spitting images of their daughter, Steely Rose. In a recent Instagram post, the 46-year-old mother of three shares an adorable selfie of herself and her daughter. With the current cold weather in several southern states, many of us would love some slightly warmer weather these days. According to my trusty weather app, it’s currently 75 degrees in Miami, Florida.
MIAMI, FL
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Hilariously Says Kevin Costner ‘Smells Like Baseball’

One of the many stars dotting the cast of hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” Wes Bentley has a comedic take on co-star Kevin Costner. “Yellowstone” watchers know Wes Bentley as the black sheep of the Dutton family tree, Jamie Dutton. With more “daddy” issues than anyone should have to bear, Jamie Dutton is one of the show’s most complex characters. He wants nothing more than the love of his overbearing and demanding father, John Dutton. He discovers that he’s adopted in season three, setting off a chain reaction that sees him kill his biological father, Garrett Randall. With the intense rivalry between son and father growing, many believe it could come to a head in the upcoming fifth “Yellowstone” season.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

How Does ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Hide Her Accent?

When you watch Yellowstone, then you’re going to get a hefty dose of Kelly Reilly. She plays the wickedly wonderful Beth Dutton. As you might know, she’s the daughter of John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, on the Western. Yellowstone allows the British-born actress to shine in that role. She does a good job of hiding that British accent when getting after Jamie or cuddling with Rip. How does she do it?
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Sam Elliott Has Harsh Words for ‘Yellowstone’

Sam Elliott had previously hinted that he eyes Yellowstone suspiciously, but during a new interview, the 1883 actor flat-out admits he doesn't care for it. Elliott also reveals he's not a fan of one of the all-time great Western actors. The issue, Elliott tells Marc Maron on the WTF With...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris O'donnell
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Rip Wheeler
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Cole Hauser
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Rocks Cowboy Hat, But Looks Nothing Like Rip Wheeler in New Pic With His Wife

“Yellowstone” fans have become accustomed to seeing Cole Hauser in the garb of fan-favorite character Rip Wheeler. And while we know the neo-Western star doesn’t actually sport the dark-haired features that his character does in the series, the actor looks nothing like Rip Wheeler in his wife’s latest Instagram post. The photo captures Cole Hauser alongside partner Cynthia Daniel, and though he donned a cowboy hat for the photo, his cleanly shaven face is throwing us for a loop. Check it out.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#School Ties#Dazed And Confused#Film Star#Ncis#Jewish#K Ville
Outsider.com

’Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Speaks Out About the Will Smith-Chris Rock 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

What did “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner have to say about the Will Smith incident at last month’s award show? For those out of the loop, it was the slap heard round the world; at the 94th annual Oscars, Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock when he made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. The action received mixed reviews from celebrities and fans alike. Some are in full support of Will Smith’s actions, others think he crossed a line.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Steven Seagal Sells 5,000-Acre California Cattle Ranch for Massive Price

American actor, screenwriter, and martial artist Steven Seagal has reportedly sold his 5,000-acre California cattle ranch for a massive price. According to The Real Deal, the property is located in remote Siskiyou County. It also operates as a nature preserve and cattle ranch under the name Lava Lakes Nature Preserve. The ranch’s description in the listing reads as being a “hidden and private paradise” it also hit the market in 2014 and 2015 with an asking price of $12 million.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

What Is Matthew McConaughey’s Level of Education?

He’s been a movie star since the early 1990s. However, not many people know about Matthew McConaughey‘s level of education. While he has earned a wealth of experience throughout his life, he does have a solid formal education behind all of that as well. Before he was a star in Dazed and Confused the actor was learning the tricks of the trade in the classroom.
LONGVIEW, TX
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner’s Wife: Her Background, When They Met, and Their Children

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner have been happily married for 17 years. The two tied the knot in September 2004, after dating for several years in the late 90s and early 2000s. Baumgartner married Costner when she was just 30 years old, although Costner was 49 at the time. The nearly 20-year age gap between Kevin Costner and his wife didn’t deter the couple from enjoying their happily ever-after.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott’s Family: How Many Children Does He Have?

Sam Elliott is an icon and a legendary actor who’s garnered a reputation as a tough-as-nails cowboy. Through his successes, he’s created a life that will forever be remembered. And though to the public, Sam Elliott is synonymous with Western dramas, he also has a sweet and fulfilling personal life. That includes his role as a father. Sam Elliott’s a family man through and through.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser’s Wife Cynthia Wishes the Rip Wheeler Actor Happy Birthday With Throwback Photo

Yesterday, “Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser celebrated his 47th birthday, and his wife Cynthia posted the best throwback photo for the occasion. Cynthia and Cole tied the knot back in December 2006, but they dated for several years before that. Based on the hashtags that Cynthia included in her caption, it looks like they took this picture when the “Yellowstone” star was only 28 years old, so around 2003. See the gorgeous couple for yourself in the post below.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Kevin Costner’s Sunglasses Stole the Oscars 2022 Red Carpet

While everyone has been freaking out and tweeting about The Slap, I found myself hunting the news over something else entirely: Kevin Costner’s super stylish sunglasses. The star of Peacock‘s hit series Yellowstone hit the red carpet with his wife Christine Baumgartner wearing a tux, but added a pair of sunglasses to his look for the evening. My search for these coveted pair of shades didn’t take me too long–and, as I discovered, they’re not too pricey, either. Sold by Oliver Peoples, the Ollis Sun Sunglasses feature a sleek jet-black design with simple silver markings highlighting the front and sides of...
RETAIL
Q 105.7

‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Shows Fans His Stunning Ranch [Pictures]

Yellowstone star Forrie J. Smith is a cowboy in real life, too, and he's not shy about showing fans his beautiful real-life ranch via a series of pictures on social media. Smith plays Lloyd on Yellowstone, and as Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) right-hand man, he plays out many of his scenes against the backdrop of the natural splendor of the Montana ranch where Yellowstone films. When Smith is at home at his own ranch in New Mexico, his views there are quite different, but equally spectacular, as he showed off in a post on Instagram on March 31.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Who Did ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Play on ‘True Detective’?

In 2015, HBO helped one of Hollywood’s bright stars, Kelly Reilly, rise to fame by casting her in the second season of the critically acclaimed series True Detective. Today, the actress is a household name, thanks to her work as Beth Dutton, a spicy banker who will stop at nothing to gain boundless power in Yellowstone. But in the age of True Detective, the actress had only played a handful of supporting roles that sidelined her from some of the era’s biggest stars.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Who Was ‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Married to Before Tim McGraw?

1883 star Faith Hill is married to fellow country superstar Tim McGraw. While the couple has been together since 1996, Hill was married to another man before that. At the very beginning of her music career, the singer was with Daniel Hill, an executive of a music publishing company. Finding common ground through being in the music industry, they stayed together through the release of her first album, Take Me as I Am.
HOME & GARDEN
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

435K+
Followers
47K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy