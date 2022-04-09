ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare, CA

Tulare man dead after getting hit by train

By Jocelyn Sandusky
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man struck by a train in Tulare early Saturday morning has died.

The Tulare Police Department got a call at approximately 1:50 a.m. about a train and pedestrian crash. Officers and other first responders arrived on the scene and found an unresponsive man on the train tracks. He was suffering from visible trauma and was transported to a local area hospital for further treatment.

The train engineers said before the collision, they saw the man lying down on the train tracks. They honked the horn multiple times. The man stood up but did not remove himself from the tracks before the train struck him.

Officials were able to identify the 35-year-old by his visible tattoos and using a portable fingerprint device. They will not release his name until the next of kin has been notified.

His motive for lying on the tracks is unknown at this time.

If you have information regarding this case, you are encouraged to contact the Tulare Police Department’s non-emergency line.

