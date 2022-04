Caitlin Benningfield pitched a seven-strikeout complete game as Cedar Ridge beat Stony Point 10-2 in District 25-6A play. Hutto beat McNeil 9-1 while Vista Ridge improved to 19-4-1 overall and 9-1 in league play by beating Vandegrift. Ranger pitcher Mikala Ham went the distance striking out 14 while Charli Watson had two hits and Ashlyn Borgognone slammed a home run. Maci Kubala scored twice while stealing a base and Sara Pelache doubled and scored. Chloe Wheeler added a hit, a run, a stolen base and an RBI in the win.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO