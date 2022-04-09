ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Jason Castro starting at catcher for Houston on Saturday

By Matthew Lo
numberfire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston Astros catcher Jason Castro is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Gio Urshela cleaning up Friday in Twins debut

Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is starting on third base and batting cleanup on Friday afternoon against left-hander Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners. Urshela is expected to primarily work out of the bottom of the Twins' order, but the right-handed hitter is on cleanup duty versus Seattle's southpaw. Luis Arraez is out of the lineup on Friday. Minnesota's full season-opening lineup: Byron Buxton CF, Carlos Correa SS, Jorge Polanco 2B, Urshela 3B, Miguel Sano 1B, Alex Kirilloff LF, Gary Sanchez DH, Ryan Jeffers C, Max Kepler RF. Joe Ryan is starting on the bump for the Twins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Angels star Shohei Ohtani sets insane MLB record vs. Astros

Shohei Ohtani opened up the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Angels on a sluggish note. Over his opening 13 at-bats against the Houston Astros, he recorded a mere one hit. Ohtani got back on track on Sunday against the reigning American League champions, as he roped a double down right field in the third inning.
HOUSTON, TX
Reuters

Astros use 8-run inning to pound Angels, 13-6

The Houston Astros erupted for eight runs in the seventh inning to break open a close game and beat the host Los Angeles Angels 13-6 Friday night in Anaheim, Calif. The Astros had 14 hits in all, including six home runs. Jose Altuve, Aledmys Diaz, Alex Bregman and Jeremy Pena...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jose Rojas batting fifth in Angels' Friday lineup against Houston

Los Angeles Angels utility-man Jose Rojas is starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Rojas will man right field after Brandon Marsh was moved to left and Jo Adell was given a breather. In a matchup against right-hander Jake Odorizzi, numberFire's models project Rojas to score 9.4 FanDuel points...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Astros ace Justin Verlander fanboys over Shohei Ohtani after facing him for first time in three years

After getting injured in the midst of the 2021 season, Justin Verlander is back for the Houston Astros. The veteran pitcher returned to the mound for his first team after a long time against the Los Angeles Angels, and it was a magnificent performance. It was highlighted by striking out reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani… thrice. That’s one hell of a performance from a guy returning from an injury.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott not in Phillies' Saturday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is sitting Saturday in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stott is being replaced at third base by Alec Bohm versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 4 plate appearances this season, Stott has a .500 batting average with a 1.250...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Keston Hiura not in Brewers' Sunday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Hiura is being replaced at first base by Rowdy Tellez versus Cubs starter Freddy Peralta. In 4 plate appearances this season, Hiura has a .250 OPS.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Lorenzo Cain starting for Brewers on Sunday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Cain is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. Our models project Cain for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Astros#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#The Los Angeles Angels#Fanduel
numberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud not in Braves' Saturday lineup

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. d'Arnaud is being replaced behind the plate by William Contreras versus Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez. In 8 plate appearances this season, d'arnaud has a .250 batting average with a .500 OPS, 1 run and...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve sitting for Astros on Sunday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 13 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .083 batting average with a .487...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios sitting for Dodgers on Sunday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rios will move to the bench on Sunday with Chris Taylor starting in left field. Taylor will bat eighth versus right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Rockies. numberFire's models project Taylor for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Ha-Seong Kim starting for Padres Sunday

The San Diego Padres listed Ha-Seong Kim as their starting shortstop for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kim will start at shortstop and bat ninth while C.J. Abrams starts on the bench. Kim has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel and is proejcted to score 8.8 fantasy points this afternoon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
numberfire.com

Joey Wendle starting for Miami Sunday

The Miami Marlins will start Joey Wendle at shortstop for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Wendle will bat sixth and play shortstop Sunday while Miguel Rojas takes the afternoon off. Wendle has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 10.1 fantasy points against the Giants.
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Kansas City Royals GM J.J. Picollo on Zack Greinke

Kansas City Royals general manager J.J. Picollo spoke about the impact of veteran free-agent addition Zack Greinke on the pitching staff. Picollo spoke at Kauffman Stadium prior to the season opener on April 7, 2022.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Mejía delivers again, Rays beat Orioles 14th straight time

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — No team does a better job of utilizing the entire roster than the Tampa Bay Rays, who thrive on unselfish contributions by role players such as Francisco Mejía. Less than 24 hours after his eighth-inning, pinch-hit sacrifice fly drove in the go-ahead run...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Max Stassi sitting for Angels Sunday

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi was not listed in the team's lineup for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Stassi will take a seat Sunday while Kurt Suzuki starts at catcher and bats seventh. Our models project Stassi to make 365 more plate appearances this season, with 15 home...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Monte Morris (elbow) questionable for Nuggets on Sunday

Denver Nuggets point guard Monte Morris (elbow) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Morris' status for Sunday's last regular season game is currently unknown. Expect Bones Hyland to see a boost in usage if Morris is inactive. Morris' Sunday projection includes 12.1 points, 2.7...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy