Jason Castro starting at catcher for Houston on Saturday

Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is starting on third base and batting cleanup on Friday afternoon against left-hander Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners. Urshela is expected to primarily work out of the bottom of the Twins' order, but the right-handed hitter is on cleanup duty versus Seattle's southpaw. Luis Arraez is out of the lineup on Friday. Minnesota's full season-opening lineup: Byron Buxton CF, Carlos Correa SS, Jorge Polanco 2B, Urshela 3B, Miguel Sano 1B, Alex Kirilloff LF, Gary Sanchez DH, Ryan Jeffers C, Max Kepler RF. Joe Ryan is starting on the bump for the Twins.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO