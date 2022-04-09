ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is there a team the Boston Celtics want to face in the 2022 NBA Playoffs' 1st round?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Virtually every season the Boston Celtics have made the postseason in recent years, you hear a version of this debate: should the Celtics try to game the system with strategic rest in order to face a specific team they match up well with in the first round of the playoffs?

However, recently — and especially this season — the league’s new play-in tourney has made the race tight enough that sich a path is even more fraught than usual given the closeness of the standings in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Is it even prudent to try such an approach given the muddied waters?

NBC Sports Boston recently posted a clip of Jeff Goodman and Rob Poole with Trenni Kusnierek to talk about which team the Celtics may want to play in the first round of the playoffs, whether the team was smart to rest Jayson Tatum and Al Horford against the Bucks and which Celtics bench players they trust.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear their takes!

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

#Nba Playoffs#Every Season#The Boston Celtics#Eastern Conference#Nbc Sports Boston#Celtics Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

