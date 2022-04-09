One injured after hit and run involving a motorcycle, police said One injured after hit and run involving a motorcycle, police said (WHBQ)

MEMPHIS, TN. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a hit and run on Winchester that left one person injured.

Police said it happened at the 7000 block of Winchester on April, 9, around 12:52 p.m when a car hit a motorcycle.

MPD said the car responsible fled the scene, however, police found the car nearby and arrested a man.

PHOTOS: One injured after hit and run involving a motorcycle, police say

A person was transported to Regional One hospital in non-critical condition, according to MPD.

This is an ongoing crash investigation.

