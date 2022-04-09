ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One injured after hit and run involving a motorcycle, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 1 day ago
MEMPHIS, TN. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a hit and run on Winchester that left one person injured.

Police said it happened at the 7000 block of Winchester on April, 9, around 12:52 p.m when a car hit a motorcycle.

MPD said the car responsible fled the scene, however, police found the car nearby and arrested a man.

A person was transported to Regional One hospital in non-critical condition, according to MPD.

This is an ongoing crash investigation.

Comments / 5

K,F,C
1d ago

that is the main reason I will not buy another motorcycle because of the people in Memphis with no driving license no insurance and the police department will not push the issue and start taking the jail reporting a car but no driving license and no insurance

Reply
8
Cutter
1d ago

Please be careful while operating any motorized vehicle, you aren't the only one on the roadways and your destination is no more important than the next persons.

Reply
2
