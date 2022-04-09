Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Off injury report

In Game 4 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, Kyrie Irving rolled his ankle after landing awkwardly on Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot during a play. At the time it didn't look like anything too serious, but it cost Irving the series, which the Nets ended up losing in a neck-and-neck 7-game stretch.
Russell Westbrook has been a heavily scrutinized player this season, and many people have criticized his ball-dominant playstyle. Westbrook has been inconsistent this year for the Los Angeles Lakers, although he did have a fairly nice stretch of games to finish the season. There were times this season when Russell...
The Boston Celtics’ seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs is far from decided heading into their final game of the regular season against the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis, on the other hand, is locked into the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference, and it may end up resting more players in this matchup than you’d expect.
Frank Vogel was done dirty by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. News leaked out from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Sunday night that the Lakers were firing Vogel, who had been the team’s head coach for three seasons. Not only was it awkward for Vogel’s firing to be reported right after he coached the team to a win, but it was even more weird when he was asked about the report after the game.
The Boston Celtics will take on a short-handed Memphis Grizzlies team Sunday night with playoff seeding at stake. Since the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the C's will lock themselves into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a win. If they lose to Memphis and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, they'll end up with the No. 4 seed and meet the Toronto Raptors in Round 1. Losses for both Boston and Philly would give the C's the No. 3 seed, thus a first-round matchup with the Chicago Bulls.
The 2022 NBA postseason is upon us, and for the second straight year, we'll be treated to a play-in tournament in each conference for the Nos. 7 and 8 seed. It goes like this: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the 7-seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the 8-seed.
Sitting Boston President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens recently sat down with the hosts of the 98.5 The Sports Hub “Toucher and Rich” show Fred Toucher and Rich Shertenlieb to talk about the Celtics’ solid play in recent games after a tough start to the 2021-22 NBA season.
From an alley-oop from Daniel Theis to Jayson Tatum to Marcus Smart stealing and slamming, Tatum's four-point play, Al Horford denying Xavier Tillman at the rim, and Malik Fitts's thunderous throwdown, here are the top five plays from Sunday's Celtics-Grizzlies game. Daniel Theis Connects with Jayson Tatum for First Quarter...
