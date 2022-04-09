ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Off injury report

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Tatum (knee) is off the injury report for Sunday's game against...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Insider Claims Russell Westbrook Didn't Respect Frank Vogel From Day 1: "Frank Said Anybody Who Gets The Rebound Can Bring It Up The Court... Russ Was Like, 'Naw, I'm The Point Guard. Give The Ball To Me. Everybody Run.'"

Russell Westbrook has been a heavily scrutinized player this season, and many people have criticized his ball-dominant playstyle. Westbrook has been inconsistent this year for the Los Angeles Lakers, although he did have a fairly nice stretch of games to finish the season. There were times this season when Russell...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Vogel learned of his firing by Lakers from media

Frank Vogel was done dirty by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. News leaked out from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Sunday night that the Lakers were firing Vogel, who had been the team's head coach for three seasons. Not only was it awkward for Vogel's firing to be reported right after he coached the team to a win, but it was even more weird when he was asked about the report after the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Grizzlies injury report: Memphis resting Morant, other key players

The Boston Celtics will take on a short-handed Memphis Grizzlies team Sunday night with playoff seeding at stake. Since the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the C's will lock themselves into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a win. If they lose to Memphis and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, they'll end up with the No. 4 seed and meet the Toronto Raptors in Round 1. Losses for both Boston and Philly would give the C's the No. 3 seed, thus a first-round matchup with the Chicago Bulls.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Grizzlies Game

From an alley-oop from Daniel Theis to Jayson Tatum to Marcus Smart stealing and slamming, Tatum's four-point play, Al Horford denying Xavier Tillman at the rim, and Malik Fitts's thunderous throwdown, here are the top five plays from Sunday's Celtics-Grizzlies game. Daniel Theis Connects with Jayson Tatum for First Quarter...
BOSTON, MA

