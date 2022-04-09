RIT men’s lax wins thrilling battle of top-five teams
HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) —Senior midfielder Marley Angus scored four goals to lead the No. 3 RIT (10-1, 2-1 Liberty League) men’s lacrosse team to a 14-13 win over No. 4 Union (10-1, 2-1 Liberty League) on Saturday. Union’s Peter Kip and Keaton McCann gave the Dutchmen an early 2-0 lead
Senior Spencer Bell tied the score at 2-2 on his shot off an assist from senior Pent Eistrat. Senior Ryan Barnable gave the Tigers a 3-2 lead on his goal with 3:41 remaining in the first quarter and Angus gave the Tigers a 4-2 lead on his goal off an assist from senior Quinn Commandant.
Union’s Matthew Georgiades tied the game at 4-4 on his goal with seven seconds to play in the quarter. Bell scored his second of the game off the opening second quarter face-off, burying a shot off an assist from graduate student Jimmy Spillane.
McCann tied the game at 5-5 on his goal 1:18 into the second quarter. Angus scored from junior Luke Pilcher to give RIT a 6-5 lead, and Commandant scored off an assist from Barnable 3:17 into the quarter to give RIT a 7-5 lead.
Commandant scored off an assist from senior Taylor Jensen late in the half to give RIT a 9-7 halftime lead.
Sophomore Seth Grottenhaler gave the Tigers a 10-7 lead with his first goal of the season early in the third quarter. Angus and Bruno scored back-to-back goals for RIT to extend the Tigers’ lead to 12-8.
The Dutchmen ran off two straight goals, cutting the RIT lead to 12-10 on Kieran McGovern’s goal with 4:15 remaining in the third quarter. Union took a two-minute non-releasable penalty late in the third which led to a pair of Tigers man-up goals.
Pilcher scored from Angus to make it 13-10, while Commandant gave the Tigers a 14-10 lead on his goal with 1:25 remaining in the third.
Brian Davis scored with 46-seconds to play in the quarter that cut the RIT lead to 14-11. Jack Donahue scored with 11:58 remaining in regulation to cut the RIT lead to 14-12, while McCann buried a goal off an assist from Davis to make it a one-goal game with five minutes remaining.
Senior long-stick midfielder caused a turnover late in regulation to help secure the Tigers’ win.
RIT returns to action on Wednesday, April 13th at Ithaca at 7:00 p.m.
