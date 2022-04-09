ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Study: Midwest has lost 57B tons of topsoil in last 160 years

 3 days ago
A few years ago, Isaac Larsen attended a wedding at a pioneer church in Minnesota. After the ceremony, he wandered around a cemetery by the church. He noticed the cemetery, which had never been tilled, was at least a foot higher than a corn field just on the other side of...

