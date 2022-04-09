ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Eloise Carruthers Day: Abilene Christian University honors oldest living alum on her 105th birthday

By Noah McKinney
 1 day ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Born in 1917 and graduating in 1937, Eloise Carruthers is the oldest living graduate of Abilene Christian University (ACU), at 105 years old. She was honored by her Alma Mater on April 8, just two days before her actual birthday.

“She never smoked, never drank, I never heard her say a cuss word. So she’s the model for clean living,” Eloise’s youngest son Bill Carruthers bragged about his mother.

Family, faculty, and current students gathered at the Hunter Welcome Center to recognize Carruthers and her family’s dedication to the school.

“Its just a wonderful thing, because ACU has meant so much to our family my grand dad was in the first class of 1906,” Bill said.

Eloise with fellow Ko Jo Kai Members

The current members of ACU’s oldest women’s social club, Ko Jo Kai, made their ways out to honor their sister by joining hands and singing Ko Jo Kai sorority song. Carruthers was able to talk and connect with her sisters before and after the presentation.

“We are very proud that she is one of our sisters,” ACU’s Assistant Director of Alumni Relations and Ko Jo Kai member, Jama Cadle, said. “It’s a great reminder for me, but also the students, that we’re standing on the shoulders of people who have also gone before us.”

Before the her big birthday festivities ended, Carruthers was given one more honor. Abilene Councilwoman, Donna Albus, presented her with a Mayoral proclamation on behalf of Mayor Anthony Williams. This proclamation stated that in Abilene, her birthday, April 10, shall further be known as “Eloise Carruthers day.”

Carruthers remarked that once you pass 100 years old, many people ask what your secret to a long and healthy life is, to which she responded:

“Ask God because he knows, I’m not sure,” Eloise laughed.

