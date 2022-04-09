ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Marvin Bagley (hip) out Sunday for Detroit

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley will not play Sunday in the team's game...

www.numberfire.com

Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Warriors' Klay Thompson (injury management) out on Saturday

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Thompson has been ruled out and will not be available to face the Spurs on Saturday. His next chance to play will come against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Grizzlies injury report: Memphis resting Morant, other key players

The Boston Celtics will take on a short-handed Memphis Grizzlies team Sunday night with playoff seeding at stake. Since the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the C's will lock themselves into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a win. If they lose to Memphis and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, they'll end up with the No. 4 seed and meet the Toronto Raptors in Round 1. Losses for both Boston and Philly would give the C's the No. 3 seed, thus a first-round matchup with the Chicago Bulls.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Philly

Sixers’ Joel Embiid Becomes First Center To Win NBA Scoring Title Since Shaquille O’Neal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers star Joel Embiid made history on Sunday. The big man won the NBA scoring title for the first time in his career. Embiid averaged 30.6 points per game in 68 contests this season, which is the most he’s played in his six-year career. He becomes the first center to lead the league in scoring since Shaquille O’Neal did it with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1999-2000 season. O’Neal averaged 29.7 points per game that year. Embiid also became the first center to average 30-plus points per game in a season since former Sixer Moses Malone averaged 31.2...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

"The Same Way That Melo Staring At Rih"... J. Cole Didn't Have To Do Carmelo Like That, Says NBA Fan

NBA and hip-hop culture have been intertwined for the last decade, as many rappers often name-drop NBA stars in their songs. Players also hang out with the biggest rappers in the offseason, James Harden and Lil Baby famously being friends is an excellent example of this. However, when stars reach a certain level, it's not even about whether they know rappers personally, it's just about what they represent in terms of success.
NBA
numberfire.com

Cameron Johnson out of Phoenix's Friday lineup against Jazz

Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson is not starting in Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. Johnson will play his usual sixth man role after Jae Crowder was chosen as Friday's starting forward. In a matchup against a Jazz unit allowing a 110.4 defensive rating, our models project Johnson to score 25.6 FanDuel points.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
#Fanduel
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Vogel learned of his firing by Lakers from media

Frank Vogel was done dirty by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. News leaked out from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Sunday night that the Lakers were firing Vogel, who had been the team’s head coach for three seasons. Not only was it awkward for Vogel’s firing to be reported right after he coached the team to a win, but it was even more weird when he was asked about the report after the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Frank Jackson starting for Detroit Sunday in place of Cade Cunningham

Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. In the final game of the season for Detroit, Cade Cunningham has been ruled out due to hip soreness. As a result, Jackson will now be tasked with earning the starting nod on the wing.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Steven Adams (ankle) out Sunday for Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. With the No. 2 seed already clinched, the Grizzlies are giving their stars the regular season finale off. Adams is listed out due to left ankle soreness. In 76 games this season, Adams...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Herb Jones (leg) ruled out for Pelicans on Sunday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. In the regular season finale, Jones has been ruled out of action due to a right tibia contusion. Naji Marshall will likely see a start on the wing. In 78 games...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Quentin Grimes (knee) ruled out Sunday for Magic

New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Grimes is dealing with a sore right knee, and as a result, he has been ruled out for the final game of the season. In 46 games this season, Grimes averaged 6.0...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Tyus Jones (hand) ruled out Sunday for Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. With the No. 2 seed all locked up, the Grizzlies are giving a lot of players the day off. Jones is missing the regular season finale due to left hand soreness. In 73...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Brandon Ingram (hamstring) remains sidelined Sunday for Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. In the season finale, Ingram will remain sidelined due to right hamstring tightness. In 55 games this season, Ingram averaged 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 38.5 FanDuel points.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) available Sunday for Hawks

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Bogdanovic was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play through his right knee soreness. Our models project Bogdanovic for 17.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 27.1 FanDuel points.
NBA
numberfire.com

Ayo Dosunmu starting for Bulls Sunday in place of Coby White

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Coby White was ruled out of action Sunday due to a sprained left toe. So in the final game of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, it'll be Dosunmu who starts at point guard. In...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Tre Jones playing with Spurs' second unit on Sunday night

San Antonio Spurs point guard Tre Jones is not starting in Sunday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Jones will come off the bench after Dejounte Murray was named Sunday's starting point guard. Jones' projection includes 9.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.9 assists.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

