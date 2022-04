It’s become routine that WWE returns to Saudi Arabia each year to feature some of their Premium Live Events, and it looks like this year will be no different. The plans for the Saudi Arabia show this Fall are currently being finalized, according to a new report from PWInsider. It adds that WWE and their superstars will once again be returning around Halloween time, likely the first week of November or the final week of October.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO