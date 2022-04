STATE COLLEGE — Penn State added a significant piece to its Class of 2023 on Friday when four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions. The addition of Stokes continues to round out what is already a well-regarded Class of 2023. The nine-man group ranks No. 4 nationally and No. 1 in the Big Ten in the 247Sports composite rankings. It’s also tied for the third-largest group in the nation.

PENN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO