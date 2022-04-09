ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: Midwest has lost 57B tons of topsoil in last 160 years

JC Post
 3 days ago
A few years ago, Isaac Larsen attended a wedding at a pioneer church in Minnesota. After the ceremony, he wandered around a cemetery by the church. He noticed the cemetery, which had never been tilled, was at least a foot higher than a corn field just on the other side of...

technologynetworks.com

Agricultural Practices Have Resulted in Loss of 57.6 Trillion Metric Tons of Soil in US Midwest

A new study in the journal Earth’s Future led by the University of Massachusetts Amherst shows that, since Euro-American settlement approximately 160 years ago, agricultural fields in the midwestern U.S. have lost, on average, two millimeters of soil per year. This is nearly double the rate of erosion that the USDA considers sustainable. Furthermore, USDA estimates of erosion are between three and eight times lower than the figures reported in the study. Finally, the study’s authors conclude that plowing, rather than the work of wind and water, is the major culprit.
JC Post

Toxic lead still poisoning thousands of Midwestern kids

Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri had some of the highest rates of elevated blood lead levels in children. When the pediatrician recommended Lisa Pascoe have her then-toddler tested for lead poisoning, she thought there was no way he could be at risk. Everything in her South St. Louis home had been remodeled.
GazetteXtra

Janesville greenhouse would house 'biggest' indoor strawberry grow in Midwest, if not whole US

JANESVILLE A proposed greenhouse operation on Janesville’s south side would likely be the biggest indoor hydroponic strawberry farm in the Midwest, if not the entire continental U.S., its prospective developer told The Gazette on Tuesday. The proposed greenhouse operation would be a massive glass box that could cover 1.57 million square feet -- about 36 acres -- in what’s now part of a pheasant farm at highways 11 and 51. ...
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Severe Thunderstorms Rolling Across Iowa Border; Snowstorm In NW

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A second round of severe weather is moving over Minnesota Tuesday evening, so check the latest updates below. UPDATE (8:35 p.m.): The severe thunderstorm warning for Le Sueur and Rice counties has been extended until 9:15 p.m. And a severe thunderstorm warning is now in effect in Martin County until 9:30 p.m. UPDATE (8 p.m.): Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued until 8:30 p.m. in Blue Earth, Faribault, Dakota, Goodhue, Le Sueur, McLeod, Nicollet, Redwood, Rice, Steele, Waseca and Yellow Medicine counties. Line of severe storms creeping closer to the metro. Hail has been the primary trouble-maker. pic.twitter.com/ICNI3vqYqf — Chris Shaffer...
JC Post

K-State biochemistry student presents cancer research at national meeting

MANHATTAN — A Kansas State University student has presented his cancer research at a national meeting attended by some of the most respected scientists in his field. Carson Gido, junior in biochemistry and molecular biophysics, Manhattan, gave the poster presentation "Structural Basis for Nanomolar-Affinity Inhibition of Neutrophil Serine Protease Activity by the S. aureus EAP Domain Protein, Eap1" at the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Annual Meeting April 2-5 in Philadelphia.
JC Post

Wading Into Water

Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher. Water, it is the most important resource we have, not just in agriculture but humanity as a whole. It is an extraordinarily complex and difficult issue. This year the legislature proposed a massive water bill and while I will not get into the details of it, it did emphasize that water is an issue we will have to deal with in short order.
JC Post

Decade after hepatitis outbreak, medical registry might end

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The medical technician who drew blood from New Hampshire Rep. Peter Schmidt after he broke his leg in February was registered with the state, thanks to a 2014 law enacted after a traveling medical technician infected dozens of people with hepatitis C. But by the...
JC Post

Neb. college administrator named president of Pittsburg State

TOPEKA — A Nebraska higher education administrator was chosen to serve as the 10th president of Pittsburg State University, the Kansas Board of Regents said Friday. Daniel Shipp, with a doctorate in educational leadership from University of the Pacific, is vice chancellor for strategic initiatives at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and executive vice president and provost of the four-campus University of Nebraska system.
