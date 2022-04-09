ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Three takeaways: Mississippi State football hosts first spring scrimmage

By STEFAN KRAJISNIK Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 3 days ago
Mississippi State QB Will Rogers looks for a target during Saturday's spring scrimmage.

STARKVILLE • Mississippi State had its return to life inside Davis Wade Stadium on Saturdays this weekend with an open scrimmage as an appetizer to next week’s spring game — though the spring game won’t look much different.

The Bulldogs experimented with a variety of players in various roles, including four quarterbacks lining up in Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense.

Here are three takeaways from the exhibition:

Kicker saga continues

Leach and special teams coach Eric Mele utilized the transfer portal after an ugly season at kicker. Massimo Biscardi and Ben Raybon came in and were spotless in the scrimmage — though the majority of kicks were from about 30 yards out.

However, the standard they have to meet is low.

“It’s a lot better than last year,” Leach said. “If I had any eligibility, I’d have kicked last year.”

Brandon Ruiz declared for the NFL Draft after missing four of nine kicks last season and battling injuries. Nolan McCord transferred to Western Kentucky after missing seven of 16 attempts.

When McCord saw Leach’s comments following the scrimmage on Twitter, his response was simple.

“Lol,” he wrote.

This is Rogers’ team

It wasn’t the cleanest of performances for Will Rogers, which Leach says is as expected to some extent. With quarterbacks taking turns each drive, Rogers never found a groove — though he had a nice 22-yard touchdown pass to Rufus Harvey.

But there’s little doubt Rogers is going to be State’s quarterback entering next season.

Sawyer Robertson’s potential is evident, and his time is likely coming, but not yet. Leach’s track record shows he works with experienced quarterbacks, and Robertson’s growing pains were on display in the scrimmage.

He closed out by finding his rhythm but not after a couple ugly moments. Robertson was intercepted by Corey Ellington on his opening drive. Ellington returned it for a touchdown.

Soon after, Robertson threw an interception to newcomer Jackie Matthews. But once Robertson got going, he completed a pair of touchdowns.

Leach credited State’s defensive front with some of the issues created for Rogers and Robertson.

Life without Polk

Mississippi State’s outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. has a tough task ahead by trying to replace Makai Polk and his 105 receptions.

Antonio Harmon has come up as a potential guy with a consistent and flashy spring. He continued his successful play with a 23-yard touchdown.

“He’s naturally physical,” Leach said. “I think that’s a lesson all those receivers can take because right now I think we’re kinda soft at receiver. We gotta be tougher.”

Practices and scrimmages aren’t always indicative of who will succeed in the regular season, but it was for Polk throughout fall camp last season.

Leach is hoping that’s the case for Harmon as well as Harvey.

Harvey had a pair of touchdowns in the scrimmage, with the aforementioned 22-yard catch and a 15-yard catch later from Robertson.

“Rufus has been kinda uncanny good for a while,” Leach said. “If Rufus gets enough reps, he’s always gonna find his way into the end zone.”

Caleb Ducking is another candidate to help fill Polk’s shoes, but his inconsistency leaves him as a question mark. He fumbled a catch in the scrimmage which was returned 65 yards for a touchdown.

