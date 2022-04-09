ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Hampton’s fifth gem seals WVU’s series win over Baylor

By Sam Coniglio
WTRF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWVU baseball keeps on rolling. The Mountaineers (19-10, 4-1 Big 12) took a series win over Baylor (16-14, 2-6) on Saturday, topping the Bears 8-4 behind an important showing on defense led by starter Ben Hampton. West Virginia earned its fourth straight win and its ninth in its last 10...

www.wtrf.com

