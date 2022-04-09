ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hyde Park, NY

Former boyfriend of murdered Long Island hospital employee arraigned on murder charges

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iVYEQ_0f4bw3H800

A man was arraigned Saturday on murder charges in the deadly shooting of a Northwell Health worker on Long Island .

Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of ambushing his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33, as she left work in New Hyde Park last week.

Police say in one instance, Hines had essentially stalked Laguerre.

"He immediately came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times," said Nassau County Police Captain Stephen Fitzpatrick.

They say he allegedly had broken into her apartment, and in one instance burned her clothing.

ALSO READ | 60-year-old owner shot in head inside Queens pawn shop

A 60-year-old employee at a pawn shop in Queens was shot in the head inside the shop Monday afternoon.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 16

Samgraten
1d ago

His mom pretty much mapped out his future with that name. It's like naming your daughter Brandi or Candi and then being surprised when she becomes a stripper.

Reply
3
Iron Mike
1d ago

Should have let it go now your going away forever

Reply(3)
9
Related
CBS New York

Police: Boyfriend of Bjana James arrested on murder charges

NEW YORK -- Police have arrested the boyfriend of Bjana James, a 37-year-old mother of two found dead over the weekend in the Bronx. Investigators said her throat had been slashed and she was stabbed in the chest. One of her siblings made the gruesome discovery early Saturday morning inside an apartment on East 147th Street in Mott Haven. Police arrested 35-year-old Nashan Walsh on murder charges. They said he lived at the apartment with James. She is survived by an 8-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son. 
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Hyde Park, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Hyde Park, NY
City
New Hyde Park, NY
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing Instagram date on Facebook Live until he was barely breathing for $100k ransom

A 22-year-old woman has appeared in Manhattan’s criminal court on attempted murder charges after she allegedly kidnapped her Instagram date for 24 hours and demanded a $100,000 (£76,500) ransom from his family.A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told The Independent on Tuesday that Valerie Rosario was arrested last month after a man was “assaulted” at her address in the Bronx.Court documents seen by the New York Post say Ms Rosario, who appeared in court for her arraignment on Thursday, had met her victim on Instagram before they arranged to meet at her apartment on Marble Hill Avenue.Shortly after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Long Island#Shooting#Island Hospital#Northwell Health
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
Fox News

NYC woman charged in Broadway coach's death watched as ambulance arrived at scene, then went into hiding: cops

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Suspected Killer Went to Gym After Shooting Ex-Girlfriend in Long Island Parking Garage: DA

A Long Island man has been arrested on murder charges, accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend nine times in a parking garage near where she worked as a health care worker. Quay-Sean Renard Hines' arrest comes a week after he allegedly approached Amelia Laguerre from behind and discharged his firearm 10 times, Nassau County officials detailed Saturday. Officers arrested the 30-year-old in Merrick on his way to work the night before.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
WOWK

Kidd Creole’s murder trial opens with self-defense claim

NEW YORK (AP) — The trial of rapper Kidd Creole has begun in New York City with his lawyer telling a jury it was self-defense when the hip-hop pioneer stabbed a homeless man to death in 2017. The artist, a founding member of Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
99K+
Followers
11K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy