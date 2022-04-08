Cops and Coffee event on Friday

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) The man wanted for the murder of a Kneeland woman has now been captured after a week-long man hunt. 27-year-old Austin Michael Medeiros was arrested in Santa Cruz on Sunday. Medeiros had fled into the Arcata Community Forest after being chased by deputies in the victim’s car following her death. He […] The post MAN ARRESTED IN KNEELAND MURDER appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.

KNEELAND, CA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO