Ja Morant's Updated Status For Pelicans-Grizzlies Game

Ja Morant will make his return to the lineup in Saturday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday evening, and for the game they will have Ja Morant back in the lineup for the first time since March 18.

He had been out for nearly one month with a knee injury, but the Grizzlies still remain as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 55-25 record in the 80 games that they have played.

