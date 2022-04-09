ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Kara's goal sends Orlando City past Chicago Fire 1-0

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ercan Kara scored a second-half goal to lead Orlando City to a 1-0 victory...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Revolution Fall To Inter Miami CF 3-2

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (NE REVOLUTION) – The New England Revolution (1-4-1, 4 pts.) were defeated on the road, 3-2, at Inter Miami CF (1-4-1; 4 pts.) on Saturday. Homegrown Player Justin Rennicks scored his first career MLS goal in the 11th minute and Carles Gil converted from the penalty spot in the 67th minute, but a hat trick from Miami’s Leonardo Campana tilted the result in favor of the hosts. Rennicks opened the scoring for New England in the 11th minute as the Revolution Academy product scored his first MLS goal, directing home a DeJuan Jones cross with a clever first-touch...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
ESPN

MLS Power Rankings: Philadelphia is the new No. 1 as New England continues its free fall

After a thrillingly dramatic Los Angeles derby, in which the LA Galaxy knocked LAFC off their perch atop Major League Soccer, we have a new team on top of the order. Not only are the Philadelphia Union unbeaten in 2022, since their opening-day draw against Minnesota United FC, they've won five in a row. With their closest competition falling short on Saturday out west, and no one emerging as genuine challengers in the Eastern Conference, the Union are the new benchmark for success in the league at this early stage in the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Nashville SC rally for win over Sporting Kansas City

Nashville SC scored a pair of second-half goals to defeat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 on Saturday evening in Kansas City, Kan. Sporting had won their previous two home games this season. Nashville SC (3-2-1, 10 points) continued a stretch of eight straight road matches to start the season. Their three...
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Orlando, FL
Sports
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

How Cleveland's Steven Kwan became the star of MLB opening weekend

Steven Kwan came out of nowhere — but only if you weren’t paying attention. The 24-year-old outfielder was the biggest story of opening weekend. On Monday afternoon, "Steven Kwan" was the fourth-highest trending topic nationwide on Twitter behind "The G.O.A.T.," "Britney Spears" and "#NationalPetDay." In the first few...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

FOX Sports Announces USFL on FOX Broadcast Team

LOS ANGELES – Today, FOX Sports announces its complete 2022 USFL broadcast team, led by Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Curt Menefee alongside analyst Joel Klatt, the network’s longtime lead college football analyst. Play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler and analyst Mark Sanchez also contribute to FOX Sports’ USFL coverage. Analyst Brock...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ercan Kara
Person
Alexandre Pato
NHL

PROSPECTS: Benning shines bright as Denver wins ninth NCAA title

Mike Benning is heading back from Boston with some hardware. Scoring the go-ahead goal in the third period, the Panthers prospect helped Denver claim its record-tying ninth NCAA title with a 5-1 win over Minnesota State at TD Garden on Saturday. With the game tied 1-1, Benning, who generated the...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Pelicans-Spurs play-in matchup a study in resilience

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans first-year coach Willie Green could have been forgiven for wondering what he had gotten himself into early this season. Star forward Zion Williamson was injured with no clear timeline for recovery, and the Pelicans started 1-12. Rather than foreshadowing a long year at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy