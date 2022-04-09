Kara's goal sends Orlando City past Chicago Fire 1-0

After a thrillingly dramatic Los Angeles derby, in which the LA Galaxy knocked LAFC off their perch atop Major League Soccer, we have a new team on top of the order. Not only are the Philadelphia Union unbeaten in 2022, since their opening-day draw against Minnesota United FC, they've won five in a row. With their closest competition falling short on Saturday out west, and no one emerging as genuine challengers in the Eastern Conference, the Union are the new benchmark for success in the league at this early stage in the season.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO