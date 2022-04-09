Kara's goal sends Orlando City past Chicago Fire 1-0

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (NE REVOLUTION) – The New England Revolution (1-4-1, 4 pts.) were defeated on the road, 3-2, at Inter Miami CF (1-4-1; 4 pts.) on Saturday. Homegrown Player Justin Rennicks scored his first career MLS goal in the 11th minute and Carles Gil converted from the penalty spot in the 67th minute, but a hat trick from Miami’s Leonardo Campana tilted the result in favor of the hosts.
Rennicks opened the scoring for New England in the 11th minute as the Revolution Academy product scored his first MLS goal, directing home a DeJuan Jones cross with a clever first-touch...
