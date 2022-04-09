ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears sign special-teamer Matthew Adams to one-year deal

Matthew Adams is heading to Chicago. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Former Colts seventh-round pick Matthew Adams will follow Matt Eberflus to Chicago. The Bears signed the veteran linebacker to a one-year contract Saturday, per a team announcement.

Despite his final-round draft status, Adams played four seasons with the Colts — all during Eberflus’ defensive coordinator stay — and served as a defensive part-timer and near-full-time special teams contributor. Adams joins defensive lineman Al-Quadin Muhammad as ex-Colt defenders to commit to Chicago since Eberflus’ HC hire.

Part of the 2018 draft class that sent Quenton Nelson, Darius Leonard, Braden Smith and Nyheim Hines to the Colts, Adams played 58 games for the team. The Colts used the ex-Houston Cougar as a nine-game starter over his first two seasons but kept him strictly on special teams from 2020-21. Adams played 79% of Indianapolis’ special teams plays in 2021, making 10 tackles.

Chicago has added a few auxiliary players at linebacker this offseason, signing ex-Raider Nicholas Morrow along with journeymen backups Joe Thomas and Noah Dawkins. Entering his fifth season, Roquan Smith stands to anchor this group — one that lost six-year cog Danny Trevathan following a March release.

