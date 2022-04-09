Larry Perlman – Spring Break

Amarillo Zoo and the Don Harrington Discovery Center are offering some spring break fun for kids and families enjoying a staycation this year. The DHDC kicked off its Spring Break Spectacular by inviting the community out to celebrate national Pi Day on Monday (3/14) with pie and live demonstrations. "We...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee Dietitian, Katie Schaeffer, shares a spring break option for kids aged 5-12 in the kitchen!. Spend your Spring Break in the kitchen with your Hy-Vee Dietitians! Make your favorite books and stories come alive with delicious dishes and fun activities! This virtual camp is intended for children ages 5-12 years.
City of Anniston PIO, Jackson Hodges, shared some fun and exciting spring break news for local youth!. The Parks & Recreation Department (PARD) has a full slate of fun activities, games, and more planned for next week! So, be sure to share the attached flier with anyone looking for some spring time fun for their children!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Having a staycation in Lubbock this Spring Break? The Buddy Holly Center and the Silent Wings Museum invite you to their Spring Break Staycation on Tuesday, March 15 through Friday, March 18. Children of all ages are invited to pick up activity packets from 10 a.m....
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spring break is in full swing and parents would love to just getaway without the kids. Sarah Crosland, author of “100 things to do in Charlotte before you die” has some great ideas for couple looking to getaway. Couples Getaways. Sip your way through...
HOUSTON – Spring Break is coming to an end and several families say it has been a week to remember. The weather was perfect on Friday as Houstonians spent the day at several attractions across the area. “It is Spring Break! Welcome to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo,”...
Comments / 0