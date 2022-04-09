ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
 3 days ago
In Saturday MLS action, FC Dallas (2 wins, 1 loss, 2 draws) welcomes the Colorado Rapids (2-1-2) to the Toyota Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Below, we preview the FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids odds and lines, and make our best MLS bets, picks and predictions.

FC Dallas is coming off a 0-0 draw last weekend against the Chicago Fire. Dallas is 2-0-1 in its last 3 games. Its only loss of the season was a 1-0 setback to New England March 5.

FC Dallas is in a five-way tie for fourth place in the Western Conference. Dallas is led by 21-year-old F Jesus Ferreira, who has scored 3 goals this season. FC Dallas is 2-0-1 at home.

As for Colorado, it is coming off a 1-1 draw to Real Salt Lake last Saturday. It hasn’t lost since its season opener at LAFC, a 3-0 defeat.

The Rapids have rebounded well and are among the five teams tied for fifth on the MLS table with 8 points. F Diego Rubio and F Mark-Anthony Kaye lead the Rapids with 2 goals apiece.

FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids: Odds, picks and predictions

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 3:44 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: FC Dallas +102 (bet $100 to win $102) | Colorado +300 (bet $100 to win $300) | Draw +225
  • Over/Under: 2.5 (O: +115 | U: -140)

Prediction

FC Dallas 1, Colorado Rapids 1

Money line (ML)

LEAN to the DRAW (+225).

There’s not much separating these sides. Colorado had a slow start to the season, giving up 3 goals against LAFC, but it has allowed just 2 goals since in 4 games.

As for FC Dallas, it has allowed just 3 goals in 5 games, so it has clearly had a dominant defense as well. Rapids G William Yarbrough has an 82.4% save rate this season, so Colorado should be able to limit Dallas’ offense, including star F/M Jesus Ferreira.

Dallas doesn’t have any big-time wins yet this season, having taken down Nashville and Portland, both teams outside the top 8 in the Western Conference.

The Rapids to win and/or draw at -135 is also a strong play given FC Dallas’ overrated resume.

Over/Under (O/U)

BET UNDER 2.5 (-140).

It’s a price to pay, but the defenses speak for themselves. Since facing LAFC, Colorado has given up 2 goals in 4 games. On the season, FC Dallas has allowed 3 goals in 5 games, while the Rapids have allowed 19 goals.

Both teams have scored 7 as well, so neither team is really abusing their opponent on the offensive side. Plus, FC Dallas has allowed a league-low 10 shots.

Through 5 games, both sides have displayed strong defenses. It’s expensive, but UNDER 2.5 (-140) is the best bet in this game.

