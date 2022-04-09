ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Monday 4/11: Father John Misty – Chloe & the Next 20th Century

wncw.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Tillman has been performing lately with symphonies like the Los Angeles Philharmonic...

www.wncw.org

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Watch Father John Misty’s touching video for new single ‘Goodbye Mr. Blue’

Father John Misty has shared the official video for his latest single ‘Goodbye Mr. Blue’ – you can watch it below. The song is set to feature on ‘Chloë and The Next 20th Century’, Joshua Tillman’s fifth studio album under his Father John Misty moniker which is out on April 8 via Sub Pop and Bella Union.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Tillman
Laredo Morning Times

Milton Avery was the 20th century's great 'painter's painter'

No single artist shaped 20th-century art more than Pablo Picasso. But there was also, of course, Henri Matisse. And the list of great American painters who looked more to Matisse than Picasso for guidance is impressive. Another way of saying it, of course, is that the artists in Matisse's camp...
HARTFORD, CT
Salon

The poignant victory of Britney Spears' pregnancy announcement

Britney Spears may have caused some confusion with her latest Instagram post but regardless, the pop star's ardent fans are both excited and supportive of her major announcement. On Monday, Spears posted a photo of a pink teacup and matching pink flowers on her Instagram page alongside a lengthy caption,...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Tracee Ellis Ross’s Impromptu Bathroom Shoots Are Back

Tracee Ellis Ross’s spur-of-the-moment bathroom photoshoots made for a pleasant distraction during lockdown – and much to our delight, they’ve made a return to her Instagram feed. Ross, who’s currently promoting the series finale of ABC’s Black-ish, took a moment out of her jam-packed schedule to praise Bottega Veneta’s recently appointed creative director, Matthieu Blazy, for his ability to make clothes “that allow me to feel like a billion bucks”.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#20th Century#Instrumentation#Paste Magazine
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

In her upcoming memoir, Viola Davis reveals that after she was cast in How to Get Away With Murder, she faced scrutiny over her beauty and looks from fellow Black actors due to her being darker-skinned. The experience is chronicled in a lengthy New York Times profile, which sees the Oscar-, Tony- and SAG Award-winning actress addressing racism and colorism throughout her career — everywhere from Juilliard to Broadway’s stages to TV — in both new interviews and Finding Me: A Memoir, out April 26 from HarperOne, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy