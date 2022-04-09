Wednesday 4/13: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – Crooked Tree

During his time on this earth, Joey Jordison played in several different bands. While Slipknot are the most well-known, one of his first instances of stepping outside the band came when he teamed up with rising vocalist Wednesday 13 in the band Murderdolls back in 2002. The singer just kicked off a new headline tour Wednesday night (March 25) and he used part of the set to shout out his onetime bandmate.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 18 DAYS AGO