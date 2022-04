Chris Stapleton got some major help from his bandmates while writing this year’s Best Country Song Grammy winner Cold. As most fans know, Stapleton is as talented of a songwriter as he is a singer. To date, he’s lent his lyrical genius to nearly 200 tunes, and not all of them have been his own. The eight-time Grammy winner has also penned pieces for Ashley Monroe, Adele, Sheryl Crow, Joss Stone, and George Strait—to name a few.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO