Among the recommendations that Michael Gableman makes in his Second Interim Investigative Report On the Apparatus & Procedures of the Wisconsin Elections System is this:. Exit the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC). The State of Wisconsin pays this outside group six figures per year to assist it in cleaning up our voter rolls, but receives little to no benefit from it. In fact, as was recently noted in testimony before the Assembly, the contract with ERIC ties the hands of election officials in numerous ways. The State can seek lawful, bilateral agreements with States to ensure only lawful voters are on the rolls, without the concerns about partisanship.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO