FIND Food Bank uses telethon donations to help families at food distribution site

FIND Food Bank is already putting the donations from their telethon to work. Using the money to support food distribution sites like the one at Agua Caliente Elementary School Saturday morning.

https://youtu.be/XWBi4AiQb5Q

More than 250 households lined up to receive fresh fruit, vegetables, and meat. The site is one of the 150 distribution sites in the valley.

“It goes to making sure that people have equitable access to food resources, especially during this time when gas prices are, you know, plus $6 a gallon for them to be able to go to their local communities and to be able to find the food resources that they need, you know, this is what FIND Food Bank is all about," said FIND Food Bank's president and CEO Debbie Espinosa.

If you’re interested in helping the cause, the organization is in need of more volunteers. They will be hosting a volunteer orientation Monday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at FIND's warehouse in Indio.

You can find more details on their website HERE .

