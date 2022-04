Last night (Sat., April 9, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured to Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida for UFC 273. This pay-per-view event was headlined by a pair of title fights, putting the Featherweight and Bantamweight straps up for grabs in quality match ups Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung and Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan. The other primary attraction of the night was the return of Khamzat Chimaev, who aimed to continue his undefeated rise towards Welterweight gold vs. the highly dangerous Gilbert Burns.

