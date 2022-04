As of April 5, the area of extreme drought that covered most of Barton and part of Stafford County stayed the same but the area of severe drought is expanding. Over 60% of the state is at some level of drought with another ten percent abnormally dry. The six to ten-day outlook (April 13 to 17) indicates a 50 to 60% chance of below normal temperatures and normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (April 15 to 21) indicates a 40 to 60% chance of below temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of below normal precipitation. Not what wheat producers or spring row crop planters want to hear. And with this outlook, it’s a good time to look at how temperature and moisture effect crop nutrient uptake.

STAFFORD COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO