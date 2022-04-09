USPS looking for more than 100 carriers for Louisville-area

The next-generation USPS mail carrier from Oshkosh Defense has been mired in controversy since the post office awarded that company a massive $6 billion dollar contract last February. That decision has faced legal troubles and political opposition due to the fact that Oshkosh Defense will only build a mixture of 10 percent electric and 90 percent ICE-powered vehicles, in spite of President Joe Biden’s executive order directing the government to electrify its entire fleet. The future mail carrier most recently came under fire from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which criticized its potential impact on the environment, though USPS recently stated that it intends to move forward regardless. Now, five U.S. lawmakers are asking the Postal Service Office of Inspector General to review whether or not USPS complied with environmental regulations during this entire process, according to Reuters.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 29 DAYS AGO