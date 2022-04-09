ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Lose Weight the Easy Way With These Convenient, Delicious Meal Delivery Kits

By Taylor Galla
 3 days ago
Eating a healthy, balanced diet can be difficult. There are so many factors working against you — from needing to travel to and from the grocery store buying expensive organic groceries to garnering the discipline to not eat the cheeseburger and fries you actually want for dinner.

Cooking delicious healthy food is more than possible, but it also requires meal planning, prepping, cook time and clean up. After all that, it’s no surprise most of us opt for greasy takeout that’s just a few clicks away.

Thankfully, weight loss meal delivery services exist, and they can make the whole process a lot easier. From helping control portions to delivering all the ingredients you need to make a healthy meal right to your door, they’re designed to save you money and time and help you lose weight in the process. We’ve gathered a bunch of our favorites below, as well as some helpful nutrition tips for weight loss.

Read More: The Best Meal Delivery Services in 2022

Tips for Weight Loss

Contrary to what the fitness industry seemingly wants you to believe, you can lose weight without exercising . A lot of weight loss comes down to your diet, and the foods you’re putting into your body. Here are a few key factors when formulating a diet that’ll help you lose weight:

  • Portion Sizes: Not overeating or undereating at each meal is crucial to weight loss. Not only do you not want to eat too much, you also don’t want to eat too little, which can lead to hunger and overindulgence on your next meal.
  • Eat Balanced Meals : Eating a balanced meal that’s 50% carbs, 25% fat and 25% protein is ideal for weight loss and general nutritional well being, according to Julia DeLissio , a registered dietician and certified personal trainer we’ve consulted with for nutrition-based advice before on SPY.
  • High-Protein, High Fiber: According to the Cleveland Health Clinic, eating foods that are high in protein and high in fiber is going to stave off hunger the longest, and keep you fuller for longer.
  • Consistency: Losing weight is also about consistency and planning. Cooking with produce means planning your meals ahead of time to avoid things spoiling, and keeping up with your diet consistently so you see results.

Weight loss meal delivery kits and services can help you accomplish all of the above. They portion out everything from the whole meal, in ready-to-eat meal delivery services, to the individual ingredients in cooking kits that come with recipes ready for prep.

Many of them have registered dieticians on staff that craft the meals using nutritional guidelines around carbs, fat and protein, so you’re getting a balanced meal without having to plan and portion it out yourself.

Weight loss meal delivery kits also take care of all the planning for you, so you can just focus on the preparing and eating, and hopefully reaching your weight loss goals.

Read More: The Best Vegetarian Meal Kits in 2022

Weight Loss Meal Delivery Kits

Hungryroot

TOP PICK

Out of all the meal delivery kits we’ve tried, Hungryroot is the favorite amongst SPY editors for weight loss. It’s a meal delivery service designed with a model for stocking your fridge filled with healthy groceries and ingredients. Every kit comes with recipe cards you can follow to use the ingredients on hand to make something delicious. However, SPY Senior E-Commerce Editor Taylor Galla also noted that she enjoyed getting creative with the ingredients and cooking them in ways the kit hadn’t planned.

Everything that arrives in every Hungryroot package is fresh and ready-to-use, and they include everything from ingredients for breakfast, lunch and dinner to snacks and even dessert. Their chickpea cookie dough is so good, we’ve been trying to buy it on its own for a while now.

You take a short quiz when signing up that helps formulate your healthy recipes and healthy snacks + pantry staples, and then your weekly shipments are sent right to your door, starting at $65 per box. You can cancel or skip a week at any time.

Buy: Hungryroot Meal Delivery $65.00 Per Delivery

Freshly

NO COOKING REQUIRED

Freshly is another top-notch weight loss meal delivery kit that delivers ready-to-eat meals you just need to pop in the microwave or oven for a few minutes to enjoy. Their meals require no cooking or prepping, and SPY editors were impressed by the taste of the food especially after being cooked from frozen. The texture of Freshly meals does leave something to be desired, because you’re microwaving a frozen dinner as opposed to prepping something completely fresh, but for convenience’s sake it’s a great option.

They have a menu of 30+ healthy meals to choose from every week, and they have a variety of meal plan options to choose from to fit your lifestyle. You can get as few as four or as many as 12 meals delivered weekly, and everything is cooked shortly before delivery for optimal freshness.

Buy: Freshly Meal Kit $8.99 per meal

Sakara

BEST SPLURGE

There’s no getting around it, Sakara is expensive. Their Signature Nutrition Program starts at $169 for just two delivery days per week and includes 100% plant-based, organic meals and snacks like Anti-Inflammatory Veggie Masala, Rose Petal Pancakes and Eggplant Florentine.

The program comes with ready-to-eat goodies that are plant-rich and totally organic, formulated to help you lose weight, boost your energy levels, decrease bloating and improve digestion as well. The ingredients are whole, minimally-processed and rich in fiber which can help with weight loss. SPY editors haven’t gotten a chance to try this kit yet, but the food certainly looks healthy.

Buy: Sakara Signature Nutrition Program $169.00 Per Week

Daily Harvest

BEST FOR BREAKFAST

Daily Harvest became a popular meal kit due to their delicious smoothies, but they’ve since expanded their menu to include delectable items like overnight oats, flatbreads, soups and bowls. If you’re a smoothie lover, you should check out Daily Harvest for healthy, convenient breakfasts.

All of their food is made with sustainably-sourced fruits and veggies, and all of it can be ready-to-eat in just a few minutes. SPY Senior E-Commerce Editor Taylor Galla has tried Daily Harvest a few different times and enjoyed the convenience. She felt the taste of some things felt something to be desired, but if you’re looking for whole, healthy foods and convenient prep they’re another great option.

Full Review: Daily Harvest Smoothies & Prepared Food

Buy: Daily Harvest Meal Delivery Starting at $5.99 Per Item

BistroMD

DOCTOR-DESIGNED

BistroMD is a doctor-designed weight loss meal delivery plan formulated with nutrition at its base, to keep you healthy and fueled while helping you lose weight. They have numerous weight loss programs you can sign up for including 7-day and 5-day options. You can also build a custom program with just lunches and dinners.

Their meals can be ready in 5 minutes or less and they’ve got options for numerous dietary restrictions including gluten-free, vegetarian and even diabetes-friendly options. They also have a snack program called EATS (Essential and Tasty Snacks) you can add to your plan to help accelerate your weight loss.

Buy: BistroMD Weight Loss Plan Starting at $140.51 Per Week

Nutrisystem

QUALITY PICK

Nutrisystem has been around for decades because it works. SPY editors have seen Nutrisystem work for loved ones and the reason is because you don’t have to restrict or give up delicious foods you like. The program sends you pre-made meals like spaghetti and meatballs and shrimp stir fry that you heat up and eat alongside lean protein and vegetables you prepare yourself.

It’s the best of both worlds — the system helps you build out a healthy meal with a balance of fat, carbs and veggies, and you get to enjoy decadent-tasting meals in smaller portions with fewer calories. They send you breakfasts, lunches, dinners, snacks and desserts, and they have flexible meal plans depending on your height, weight and age.

Read More: The Best Juice Cleanses for 2022

Buy: Nutrisystem Meal Delivery Starting at $248.00 Per Month

