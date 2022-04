Former England prop Graham Rowntree will succeed Bath-bound Johann Van Graan as Munster head coach.Munster and the Irish Rugby Football Union announced that Rowntree will be promoted from the province’s current forwards coach after signing a two-year deal that runs from July 1.Rowntree, who has previously worked as part of England and British and Irish Lions coaching teams, moved to Munster in October 2019.Munster Rugby and @IrishRugby are pleased to confirm that Graham Rowntree will be promoted from Forwards Coach to the role of Head Coach from July 1, 2022.Full details ⤵️#SUAF 🔴— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) April 12, 2022The 50-year-old...

