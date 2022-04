Kemar Roofe bagged his first Rangers hat-trick in a 4-0 win at St Mirren to reduce the gap behind the Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic to six points. The 29-year-old striker headed the Light Blues in front before two minutes had elapsed and then nodded in a second in four added minutes at the end of the first half, by which time the manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst had lost John Lundstram and Filip Helander to injury.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO