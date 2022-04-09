Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again

The hosts of “The View” were pretty split Monday on whether Will Smith’s punishment from the Academy was enough. But for Joy Behar, it was nothing to write home about. On Friday, it was announced that Smith has been barred from the Oscars for 10 years as a consequence of him slapping Chris Rock during the awards ceremony last month. “This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy,” the Academy said in a statement. “We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO