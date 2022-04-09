Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again

Related
'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme Supports Her Mom at iHeartRadio Awards With Ben Affleck
Her biggest fan. Jennifer Lopez’s daughter, Emme Muñiz, was seen supporting her mom at the iHeart Radio Music Awards alongside Ben Affleck. The 14-year-old was captured standing in front of the Good Will Hunting screenwriter, 49, in the...
Khloe Kardashian Admits She and Scott Disick Have a ‘Flirty’ Relationship But It’s ‘Weird’
Breaking down their "weird" relationship! Khloé Kardashian admitted she and Scott Disick have a "flirty" friendship during the first episode of the family's new Hulu show The Kardashians, set to premiere on Thursday, April...
Willow Smith Performs Live on Show That Made Father a Laughingstock Again
On her return to Saturday Night Live, Camila Cabello brought a guest with her. A very famous, controversial singer today because of her father. The Grammy Award nominee, 25, performed "Psychofreak" with Willow Smith, who is featured on the music video herself. Camila Cabello has returned as musical guest on SNL this weekend during an episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.
‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Shrugs Off Will Smith’s Oscars Punishment: ‘Who Wants to Go to That Anyway?’
The hosts of “The View” were pretty split Monday on whether Will Smith’s punishment from the Academy was enough. But for Joy Behar, it was nothing to write home about. On Friday, it was announced that Smith has been barred from the Oscars for 10 years as a consequence of him slapping Chris Rock during the awards ceremony last month. “This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy,” the Academy said in a statement. “We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.”
Ice Cube Trends After Twitter Discovers He Executive Produced Race-Swapping Reality Series In 2006
52-year-old Ice Cube has found himself in some hot water with a handful of Twitter users. Earlier this weekend, it seems that the internet rediscovered an eyebrow-raising reality series from 2006 by the name of Black. White. that was executive produced by the former NWA rapper. "What's it like to...
Sam Asghari Reacts to Britney Spears’ Pregnancy
Watch: Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Talks Wedding Plans. She did it again! Britney Spears is about to be a mom of three. After the "Womanizer" singer, 40, announced that she and her fiancé Sam Asghari were expecting, the soon-to-be-father took to social media to celebrate the news with his followers.
DJ Jazzy Jeff Reacts to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars: ‘It Was a Lapse in Judgment’
Supporting the Fresh Prince. DJ Jazzy Jeff shared his thoughts on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars — and he stuck up for his former colleague. "Don't get it twisted that this was something that he was proud of," the producer, 57, said during a recent interview with Chicago radio station 107.5 WCGI. […]
Jennifer Lopez Details Ben Affleck's 'Bubble Bath' Proposal: 'Tears Were Coming Down My Face'
Jennifer Lopez is letting fans in on the romantic proposal fiancé Ben Affleck made to her, which was decidedly "nothing fancy at all." On Friday night, the Marry Me singer/actress, 52, revealed that she and Affleck, 49, are engaged, 18 years after they called off their previous engagement back in January 2004. In a new edition of her On the JLo newsletter, Lopez detailed how the proposal went down and talked about their "second chance at true love."
Joe Gorga Walks Off Real Housewives Of New Jersey Reunion Stage Over Feud With Niece Gia Giudice
It doesn’t look like things are getting any better for the first families of Real Housewives of New Jersey. This season, we saw Joe Gorga spar with his niece, Gia Giudice, over her father and Joe’s ex-brother-in-law, Joe Giudice. Things have been building since Gorga blasted Juicy for “[putting his] mother in her f—king grave” last […] The post Joe Gorga Walks Off Real Housewives Of New Jersey Reunion Stage Over Feud With Niece Gia Giudice appeared first on Reality Tea.
Johnny Depp’s sister says Amber Heard called him ‘old and fat’ and his family was ‘devastated’ with the marriage
Johnny Depp’s sister says Amber Heard called him “old and fat” and that the actor’s family was “devastated” at his marriage to her.Christi Dembrowski made the claims as she took the stand as the first witness in the multi-million dollar defamation trial in Virginia, in which Depp claims that a 2018 article on domestic violence she wrote for The Washington Post implied he was an abuser.She told the court that while she had seen Heard “be nice” to her brother, she had also seen her “be not nice” and gave details of one such confrontation.“This one really stayed with...
Johnny Depp’s Sister Testifies About Their Abusive Mother, Says Amber Heard Called Her Brother an ‘Old, Fat Man’
The debut witness in her brother’s defamation case against Aquaman star Amber Heard, Johnny Depp’s sister told a jury that their abusive mother gave them a poor model of a healthy marital relationship. Such testimony was a prelude to the insult she said Heard leveled at Depp, calling him an “old, fat man.”
Ryan Seacrest shares new pictures from trip away from LIVE! for special reason
Ryan Seacrest took to social media to share some outtakes from his trip to Hawaii taken earlier this year as he temporarily stepped away from his home ABC studio. The TV personality shared several snapshots from his trip courtesy of American Idol as the competition continued with top 24 week in Hawaii.
