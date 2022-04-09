ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again

Wyoming News
Nearly twenty years after their first engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again. Lopez announced the engagement in a short video on her newsletter, "On the JLO."

Wyoming News

ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

