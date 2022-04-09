ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Thunder news: John Hollinger lists Lindy Waters III as a reason to watch the Thunder

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cNYlz_0f4bPKVz00

The Athletic’s John Hollinger listed Oklahoma City Thunder two-way player Lindy Waters III as one of his seven players who have made watching tanking teams tolerable. Waters III was signed on a two-way deal on Feb. 11 and had averaged eight points while shooting 36.3 percent from three on nearly six attempts in 25 games this season. With his two-way deal including next season, Waters III’s late-season play and ability to shoot from outside off the catch basically guarantees he will start the season with the Thunder.

“Something has clicked for him since graduating in 2020, especially as a shooter. Waters played 16 games for the Thunder’s G League team and shot the lights out, hitting 48.8 percent from 3, making 18 of his 19 free throws, and also converging enough 2s to land a spectacular 76.7 True Shooting mark. The 6-foot-6 guard was always a halfway decent athlete, so this shooting shift almost immediately marked him as a potential NBA player.

Since signing with the Thunder, he’s kept shooting it. Waters is launching 15.3 triples per 100 possessions, with more than three-quarters of his shots coming from beyond the arc. He’s made 36.3 percent while also grading out as a plus rebounder and a decent enough defender. If he can either score an occasional 2-point basket or lift his 3-point mark closer to 40 percent, the Thunder have a rotation sniper.”

Waters III’s development has been one of the more pleasant surprises for the Thunder this late into the season. If he can develop other areas in his game and not rely solely on his shooting, then there’s a legit shot at the Oklahoma State product sticking to the NBA and carving out a nice career. In fact, Waters III has been so good that Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault has limited his minutes recently due to the fear of him helping the team win games.

Comments / 0

Related
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okc Thunder#Athletic#The Thunder S G League
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Says The Lakers Offered Him An Assistant Coaching Position: "They Wanted Me To Come In And Be That Guy Who Could Have Frank Vogel's Back, But Be Respected By The Guys In The Locker Room."

Kendrick Perkins is currently an analyst for ESPN and was a former player. As a former player, he has a unique insight into the game of basketball. He has also been on an NBA championship team during his career, so he knows what it takes to win at the highest level.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson basketball makes a splash in the transfer portal

Today, Clemson basketball head coach Brad Brownell landed a big commitment as guard Jaelin Llewellyn committed from the transfer portal. After taking his official Clemson visit this past weekend, the first team-all- Ivy League guard decided Tiger Town is where he wants to play his final season. This is a big signing for the Tigers as the guard position became increasingly thin with both Al-Amir Dawes and Nick Honor electing to enter the transfer portal. Last season for Princeton, the first team-all- Ivy League guard averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists a game while shooting nearly 45% from the field and 39% from three. His performance helped lead Princeton to a No.1 seed in the Ivy League tournament, with a close loss to Yale in the championship ending their hopes at a spot in the tournament. Jaelin Llewellyn is a happy addition to the team and has the opportunity to have a significant impact next season for Brownell and the Tigers.    
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy