We have a first aid hack that’s going to save you some money and some time. My kids play sports. And so a lot of times, they tend to get hurt, bumps and bruises while we’re out at the ball field. So today we’re making DIY gel ice packs to help us be a little bit more prepared. So the first thing you’re going to need are some reusable Ziploc bags. And the reason why I use these is because they’re a little bit more sturdier than the regular Ziploc bag. Plus, those tend to leak, these do not. So then you’re going to need some household items, like some dish soap, some rubbing alcohol, water, and for fun, I like to use some food coloring.

LIFESTYLE ・ 28 DAYS AGO