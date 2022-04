It continues to be a rough ride for people who want to buy a car. Both new and used vehicles continue to be in high demand. New vehicle inventory was down 71% at the end of March compared with the same period in 2019, according to Cox Automotive. The first quarter is typically sleepy for car sales, but it was off to an even slower start this year with the ongoing computer chip shortage and record COVID cases from omicron in January. That was followed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, setting off a series of energy and commodity shocks. Then came the Canadian trucker strikes at the border and an earthquake in Japan that further delayed auto production.

