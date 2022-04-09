ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again

 3 days ago

Nearly twenty years after their first engagement,...

Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Covers Her Stomach With Her Purse 3 Days Before Announcing Pregnancy

Britney Spears walked outside with Sam Asghari while wearing a short-sleeved orange mini dress on April 8 and held her purse up to the area where there would be a baby bump. Britney Spears, 40, happily surprised fans on April 11, when she revealed she is expecting her third child, and just days before she was spotted covering her apparent baby bump. The singer was photographed walking outside with her fiancé Sam Asghari on April 8 and showed off an orange short-sleeved flared out mini dress with a plunging neckline. She was carrying a purse during the outing and seemed to hold it up to her stomach area as she passed cameras while looking straight ahead.
Hello Magazine

David Muir returns to GMA for emotional tribute to Robin Roberts

David Muir is part of a large group of Good Morning America stars who are celebrating the tenure and achievements of a key member of the team. The ABC anchor joined in to pay tribute to GMA's Robin Roberts ahead of her milestone on-air celebration, when she marks 20 years with the morning show.
musictimes.com

Willow Smith Performs Live on Show That Made Father a Laughingstock Again

On her return to Saturday Night Live, Camila Cabello brought a guest with her. A very famous, controversial singer today because of her father. The Grammy Award nominee, 25, performed "Psychofreak" with Willow Smith, who is featured on the music video herself. Camila Cabello has returned as musical guest on SNL this weekend during an episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.
TheWrap

‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Shrugs Off Will Smith’s Oscars Punishment: ‘Who Wants to Go to That Anyway?’

The hosts of “The View” were pretty split Monday on whether Will Smith’s punishment from the Academy was enough. But for Joy Behar, it was nothing to write home about. On Friday, it was announced that Smith has been barred from the Oscars for 10 years as a consequence of him slapping Chris Rock during the awards ceremony last month. “This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy,” the Academy said in a statement. “We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.”
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood shares rare photo of her sons supporting her during the CMT Awards

Carrie Underwood seriously has the most unwavering – and adorable – support system out there, and she just proved it. The songstress has been celebrating back-to-back career wins and special performances, from her eighth Grammy win for her album My Savior to a residency in Las Vegas, and she just shared the sweetest post of who's there through it all.
Reality Tea

Joe Gorga Walks Off Real Housewives Of New Jersey Reunion Stage Over Feud With Niece Gia Giudice

It doesn’t look like things are getting any better for the first families of Real Housewives of New Jersey. This season, we saw Joe Gorga spar with his niece, Gia Giudice, over her father and Joe’s ex-brother-in-law, Joe Giudice. Things have been building since Gorga blasted Juicy for “[putting his] mother in her f—king grave” last […] The post Joe Gorga Walks Off Real Housewives Of New Jersey Reunion Stage Over Feud With Niece Gia Giudice appeared first on Reality Tea.
People

Jennifer Lopez Details Ben Affleck's 'Bubble Bath' Proposal: 'Tears Were Coming Down My Face'

Jennifer Lopez is letting fans in on the romantic proposal fiancé Ben Affleck made to her, which was decidedly "nothing fancy at all." On Friday night, the Marry Me singer/actress, 52, revealed that she and Affleck, 49, are engaged, 18 years after they called off their previous engagement back in January 2004. In a new edition of her On the JLo newsletter, Lopez detailed how the proposal went down and talked about their "second chance at true love."
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s sister says Amber Heard called him ‘old and fat’ and his family was ‘devastated’ with the marriage

Johnny Depp’s sister says Amber Heard called him “old and fat” and that the actor’s family was “devastated” at his marriage to her.Christi Dembrowski made the claims as she took the stand as the first witness in the multi-million dollar defamation trial in Virginia, in which Depp claims that a 2018 article on domestic violence she wrote for The Washington Post implied he was an abuser.She told the court that while she had seen Heard “be nice” to her brother, she had also seen her “be not nice” and gave details of one such confrontation.“This one really stayed with...
The Independent

He was the Disney Channel’s next big star but died at 20. Now Cameron Boyce’s parents want you to know why

For the parents of the late actor Cameron Boyce, watching a new posthumously-released movie is a complicated matter.For his mother, Libby Boyce, it is a shuddering experience. She says there are not five minutes that pass when she doesn’t think of her 20-year-old son, who died two years ago after suffering an epileptic attack. “Just looking at the freckle on his neck, or a little movement he makes, it’s just raw, she says.For his father, Victor Boyce, the experience of watching the film, Runt, and seeing his son, is less heartbreaking than not being able to talk to him afterwards,...
