Jennifer Lopez shares video of her engagement ring from Ben Affleck

 3 days ago

Nearly twenty years after their first engagement,...

Ok Magazine

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Visit Their New Massive $50M Bel-Air Family Home As Engagement Rumors Swirl: Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez aren't wasting any time in making their new massive $50 million estate ready for their joint family. The power couple visited the Bel-Air property over the weekend, with J.Lo's 14-year-old daughter, Emme, along with their security team, tagging along, according to TMZ. Affleck and Lopez spent two hours at the home, as the actor was spotted taking snaps inside the 20,000 square ft. pad before heading out.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Jennifer Garner Reportedly Approves of Ben Affleck Building a Future With Jennifer Lopez

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appear to be moving full steam ahead toward blending their families together permanently, but there is one person who is making this process very easy for them: Jennifer Garner. As Affleck’s ex-wife, she reportedly is giving the relationship a big thumbs-up and feels that the co-parenting process with their three kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, is going smoothly because The Tender Bar actor is so blissfully in love. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Garner and Affleck “get along well” and The Adam Project star “is...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Ben Affleck Beams at Jennifer Lopez While She Accepts Icon Award

Ben Affleck couldn't be prouder of girlfriend Jennifer Lopez as the singer and actress accepted the Icon Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards Tuesday night. As the superstar took to the stage to thank her fans for all their support over the years, her heartfelt speech was interrupted several times by the enthusiastic crowd's cheering, including that of Affleck, who took to his feet for a standing ovation at points, accompanied by his son Samuel, 10, and Lopez's daughter Emme, 14.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Ben Affleck
Jlo
Jlo
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Wears a White Crop Top with Overalls on a PDA-Filled Holiday with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are enjoying quality time together in Spain. The couple was recently spotted making a PDA-filled appearance in Gran Canaria, where J.Lo is filming The Mother. The Netflix film, directed by Niki Caro and starring Lopez (who is also producing with Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas for Nuyorican Productions), follows the story of "a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men," per Deadline. Others cast in the film include Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, and Paul Raci.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Covers Her Stomach With Her Purse 3 Days Before Announcing Pregnancy

Britney Spears walked outside with Sam Asghari while wearing a short-sleeved orange mini dress on April 8 and held her purse up to the area where there would be a baby bump. Britney Spears, 40, happily surprised fans on April 11, when she revealed she is expecting her third child, and just days before she was spotted covering her apparent baby bump. The singer was photographed walking outside with her fiancé Sam Asghari on April 8 and showed off an orange short-sleeved flared out mini dress with a plunging neckline. She was carrying a purse during the outing and seemed to hold it up to her stomach area as she passed cameras while looking straight ahead.
CELEBRITIES
#Engagement Ring#Twenty Years After
wmagazine.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Will Soon Call a 17-Bathroom Mansion Home

When it comes to relationship milestones, moving in with a significant other is perhaps second only to getting hitched. There’s a reason why some psychologists have likened shopping for a shared living space at Ikea to a relationship death trap: The chances that you and your partner will be in 100 percent agreement with each and every design decision are slim to none. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been down this road before, and it’s a good thing their rekindled romance is by all accounts going swimmingly because boy, do they have decisions to make now that they’re going down it again. TMZ reports that the pair is in escrow for a roughly $55 million mansion on a 20,000-square-foot estate in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles. The property, which is surrounded by woods, comes complete with 10 bedrooms, four kitchens, a wine cellar, an at-home movie theater, and an infinity pool. Oh, and it’s also overflowing with bathrooms. How many, you might ask? No less than 17.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Former Batman Ben Affleck Reportedly Buying $50 Million Mansion With Jennifer Lopez

Former Batman actor Ben Affleck has found a new Batcave – a $50 million mansion he is purchasing along with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. Affleck and Lopez (aka "Bennifer") have co-purchased a 20,000-foot estate in Bel-Air, Los Angeles – a home that reportedly has 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms, multiple kitchens, a gym, home theater, pool, and many other luxurious features. All that space could be an asset, as Affleck and Lopez are reportedly looking to fill the estate with each of their respective children, five in total, who age between ten and sixteen.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly sailed on yacht owned by Russian oligarch before it was seized

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appear to have sailed on a recently-seized yacht linked to a former Russian KGB officer.The $150m superyacht, Valerie, was seized by officials in Spain on 14 March. Two sources for Reuters said the 85-metre (279-ft) superyacht belongs to Sergei Chemezov, CEO of Russian state conglomerate Rostec and former KGB agent who served with Vladimir Putin.Lopez and Affleck chartered Valerie in July 2021, according to Boat International. The yacht accommodates 17 guests in nine cabins, contains a six-metre swimming pool, multiple jacuzzis, and has its own helipad. The yacht is listed for sale with Dynamiq Sales...
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Kanye West: Rapper ”Missing” Following Split From Kim Kardashian

It was a feeling of sadness that washed over Kanye West after the judge granted his ex-wife Kim Kardashian single status. Indeed, after the latter filed for divorce, the rapper did the impossible to win her back. Small gifts, posts on his social accounts, etc. All these attempts ended in...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
E! News

Sam Asghari Reacts to Britney Spears’ Pregnancy

Watch: Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Talks Wedding Plans. She did it again! Britney Spears is about to be a mom of three. After the "Womanizer" singer, 40, announced that she and her fiancé Sam Asghari were expecting, the soon-to-be-father took to social media to celebrate the news with his followers.
CELEBRITIES
People

Jennifer Lopez Details Ben Affleck's 'Bubble Bath' Proposal: 'Tears Were Coming Down My Face'

Jennifer Lopez is letting fans in on the romantic proposal fiancé Ben Affleck made to her, which was decidedly "nothing fancy at all." On Friday night, the Marry Me singer/actress, 52, revealed that she and Affleck, 49, are engaged, 18 years after they called off their previous engagement back in January 2004. In a new edition of her On the JLo newsletter, Lopez detailed how the proposal went down and talked about their "second chance at true love."
CELEBRITIES

