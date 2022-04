HORNELL — An agreement struck in the early 1970s and a piece of infrastructure buried for decades have both resurfaced in the City of Hornell. An impending culvert failure in the area of South Division Street led the city to investigate repairs to the piping, which runs across a long stretch of private property in the city. Those efforts found an agreement written into the deed of the property that places responsibility for the maintenance, upkeep and ultimate replacement of the culvert at the city’s doorstep.

HORNELL, NY ・ 34 MINUTES AGO