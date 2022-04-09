ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Kara’s goal sends Orlando City past Chicago Fire 1-0

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ercan Kara scored a second-half goal to lead Orlando City to a...

keyt.com

Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
KEYT

Shirley Spork one of 13 founders of LPGA, dies at 94

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Shirley Spork did more than help found the LPGA Tour. She spent her life teaching the game and that was always going to be her legacy. The LPGA says Spork died Tuesday at her home in California at age 94. Her death comes two weeks after Spork learned she would be inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame. She never won a tournament. Spork not only helped launch the tour with 12 other women, she inspired the LPGA Teaching & Club Pro Division. That started with six members. Now it has more than 1,700 members.
CALIFORNIA STATE

