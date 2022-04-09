Kara’s goal sends Orlando City past Chicago Fire 1-0

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Shirley Spork did more than help found the LPGA Tour. She spent her life teaching the game and that was always going to be her legacy. The LPGA says Spork died Tuesday at her home in California at age 94. Her death comes two weeks after Spork learned she would be inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame. She never won a tournament. Spork not only helped launch the tour with 12 other women, she inspired the LPGA Teaching & Club Pro Division. That started with six members. Now it has more than 1,700 members.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO