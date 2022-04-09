ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inter Miami CF’s Leonardo Campana Scores Hat Trick In Team’s First Victory Of 2022 Season

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF’s Leonardo Campana gave South Florida soccer fans a reason to smile on Saturday afternoon as his team defeated the New England Revolution by score of 3-2.

Campana scored a hat trick against the New England Revolution, with his third goal coming late into the game. It was Inter Miami CF’s first victory of the 2022 season.

Inter Miami CF had been winning by a score of 2-1 until the 66th minute, that is when they found a way to let the Revolution tie the game with a penalty kick.

Inter Miami played their best soccer of the season without Argentine former international Gonzalo Higuain, who did not dress for the game.

La Rosa Negra outshot the Revolution 10-6 with 4-3 in shots on goal.

The team defended and attacked equally well for a deserving win.

Miami’s next game will be against the Seattle Sounders, Saturday, April 16 at 10 p.m.

The South Florida squad now has a record of 1 win, 1 draw and 4 losses.

